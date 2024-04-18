Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
10 Amazing Recipes to Cook with Milk
Serve the tasty dinner with authentic Kashmiri Paneer prepared with masalas and goodness of milk
Kashmiri Paneer
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this lamb curry with a unique mix of lamb meat and milk, perfect to ignite your taste buds
Dhaniwal Korma
Image Source: freepik
Indulge in the goodness of soothing corn curry, prepared with light masala, corn, and milk for a comforting and light meal
Spiced Simmered Corn
Image Source: freepik
Chicken cooked to golden brown, is later on cooked with milk and herbs, perfect to soothe your taste
Chicken and Milk Stew
Image Source: freepik
Prepare this classic Zaffrani Pulao, with dry fruits, and the addition of milk and saffron for a perfect burst of aroma and taste
Image Source: freepik
Zaffrani Pulao
These round and soft cakes prepared with the goodness of milk are especially enjoyed on the festive occasion
Rasmalai
Image Source: freepik
This classic and authentic Bengali dessert is made of ghee, nuts, milk, and rice with added mashed paneer
Paneer Payesh
Image Source: freepik
Phirni
Image Source: freepik
This one of the delicious desserts- Phirni is made flavorful by mixing milk with rice flour, sugar, and dry fruits, perfect for a sweet delight
Khichdo
Image Source: freepik
This simple yet delicious dish is prepared with roasted wheat mixed with milk, sugar, and nuts, cooked well for perfect taste
Apple Rabdi
Image Source: freepik
This healthier and heavier version of Rabdi, this apple rabdi is prepared with apples, pistachios, and almonds, perfect to end a dinner
