 Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Amazing Recipes to Cook with Milk

Serve the tasty dinner with authentic Kashmiri Paneer prepared with masalas and goodness of milk

Kashmiri Paneer

Prepare this lamb curry with a unique mix of lamb meat and milk, perfect to ignite your taste buds

Dhaniwal Korma

Indulge in the goodness of soothing corn curry, prepared with light masala, corn, and milk for a comforting and light meal

Spiced Simmered Corn

Chicken cooked to golden brown, is later on cooked with milk and herbs, perfect to soothe your taste

Chicken and Milk Stew

Prepare this classic Zaffrani Pulao, with dry fruits, and the addition of milk and saffron for a perfect burst of aroma and taste

Zaffrani Pulao

These round and soft cakes prepared with the goodness of milk are especially enjoyed on the festive occasion

Rasmalai

This classic and authentic Bengali dessert is made of ghee, nuts, milk, and rice with added mashed paneer

Paneer Payesh

Phirni

This one of the delicious desserts- Phirni is made flavorful by mixing milk with rice flour, sugar, and dry fruits, perfect for a sweet delight

Khichdo

This simple yet delicious dish is prepared with roasted wheat mixed with milk, sugar, and nuts, cooked well for perfect taste

Apple Rabdi

This healthier and heavier version of Rabdi, this apple rabdi is prepared with apples, pistachios, and almonds, perfect to end a dinner

