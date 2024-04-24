Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Andhra Pradesh's classic sweet treats
Also known as Athirasam, Ariselu is a traditional crispy sweet made from rice flour, jaggery, and sesame seeds; similar to biscuits
Ariselu
Image Source: freepik
This delicate and paper-thin sweet is made with rice flour, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits; it’ll melt in your mouth at your first bite
Pootharekulu
Image Source: freepik
Boorelu are deep-fried dumplings made from a mixture of soaked chana dal, jaggery, and grated coconut, and is encased in a layer of thin rice flour dough
Boorelu
Image Source: freepik
This sweet treat originated from the coastal city of Machilipatnam which was formerly known as Bandar; it is set with a unique texture and flavor
Bandar Laddu
Image Source: freepik
Kakinada Kaja is a flaky, layered sweet made from maida, sugar, and ghee. It's similar to the famous North Indian sweet Soan Papdi
Image Source: freepik
Kakinada Kaja
Another variety of Kaja, Madatha Kaja is a crispy sweet and sweet treat known for its crunchy texture and sweet flavor
Madatha Kaja
Image Source: freepik
Bobbatlu, also known as Puran Poli in other regions, is a sweet flatbread made with a filling of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom, and grated coconut
Bobbatlu
Image Source: freepik
Gavvalu
Image Source: freepik
Gavvalu, also known as Kavvalu, are shell-shaped sweet snacks made from maida, fried to crispy perfection, and then coated with sugar syrup
Bellam Kommulu
Image Source: freepik
Bellam Kommulu are traditional Andhra sweets made from rice flour, jaggery, and grated coconut, shaped into small balls and then deep-fried until golden brown
Khaja is a popular sweet that has layers of crispy pastry that are deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup for added sweetness
Khaja
Image Source: freepik
