10 animal names in the Korean language
Gae are loyal and friendly animals often kept as pets in Korean households
Gae - Dog
Goyangi are known for their independence and playful nature
Goyangi - Cat
Birds are very commonly found in South Korea!
Sae - Bird
Gom symbolizes strength and is an important figure in Korean folklore
Gom - Bear
Horangi is a symbol of courage and is often depicted in traditional Korean art
Horangi - Tiger
Wonsungi are known for their playful and mischievous behavior
Wonsungi - Monkey
Ggotge is a popular seafood in Korean cuisine, enjoyed for its sweet and tender meat
Ggotge - Crab
Mulgogi are abundant in Korea's rivers and seas and are a staple in Korean diets
Mulgogi - Fish
Saseum are admired for their grace and are often featured in traditional Korean art
Saseum- Deer
Geobuk symbolizes longevity and wisdom in Korean culture
Geobuk - Turtle
