Pujya Doss

september 19, 2023

10 animal names in the Korean language

Gae are loyal and friendly animals often kept as pets in Korean households

Gae - Dog

Goyangi are known for their independence and playful nature

Goyangi - Cat

Birds are very commonly found in South Korea!

Sae - Bird

Gom symbolizes strength and is an important figure in Korean folklore

Gom - Bear

Horangi is a symbol of courage and is often depicted in traditional Korean art

Horangi - Tiger

Wonsungi are known for their playful and mischievous behavior

Wonsungi - Monkey

Ggotge is a popular seafood in Korean cuisine, enjoyed for its sweet and tender meat

Ggotge - Crab

Mulgogi are abundant in Korea's rivers and seas and are a staple in Korean diets

Mulgogi - Fish

Saseum are admired for their grace and are often featured in traditional Korean art

Saseum- Deer

Geobuk symbolizes longevity and wisdom in Korean culture

Geobuk - Turtle

