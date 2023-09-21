Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

10 anime theme room ideas

Design your workspace with cool blue neon lights and the shelf space and added wall storage. Make room for a nice collection of anime figurines

Image: Kelly's Instagram 

Blue Oasis Desk

Immersive Anime Room Idea

Image: Ellie's Instagram

If you have an endless amount of anime memorabilia collection or you want to collect, it’s important to put our space to good use. Getting a good cabinet or shelf can make it easy to store books, sculptures, models and posters are perfect for wall art

The Sunrise anime room idea is bright and colorful. A big part of the anime lifestyle is having a place to store all of the manga we love to read

Sunrise Anime Room Idea

Image : Suni's Instagram 

Matte Black Anime Room Idea

Image: XsetupZ's Instagram 

This matte-black room is the perfect inspiration for anyone who likes the dark side. If you resonate with the villain in your favorite anime, it might be perfect for your room

The walls are the best place to showcase your favorite anime characters and are a great example of how you can make use of walls by purchasing some new anime poster

Poster Art Anime Room Ideas

Image: Tae's Instagram 

It’s a great idea to pick a bold color and run with it as the theme of your anime room. Pillow anime figures are a nice touch in an anime-inspired bedroom space

Kawaii Anime Room Idea

Image: Suni's Instagram 

Anime-style game rooms are a place to show your unique taste in all things anime, from the general room color to the books you read

Image: XsetupZ's Instagram 

Anime Room Gaming Setup

It’s a great idea to share this passion in your room by creating a storyboard or collage based on your favorite anime

Wall Collage Anime Room Idea

Image: Tae's Instagram 

This Naruto-themed anime room puts creative design aesthetics to good use. The room is decorated with some awesome Naruto-inspired wall art. And, having Naruto themed room is every Naruto fan’s dream

Naruto Themed Anime Room Idea

Image: Madara Official Instagram 

Anime dolls are a huge part of the anime room design aesthetic. It’s a great idea to find a few dolls from your favorite anime to keep as fun decor pieces

The Perfect Shelf Anime Room Idea

Image: Lizzie's Instagram 

