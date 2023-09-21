10 anime theme room ideas

Design your workspace with cool blue neon lights and the shelf space and added wall storage. Make room for a nice collection of anime figurines
Image: Kelly's Instagram
Blue Oasis Desk
Immersive Anime Room Idea
Image: Ellie's Instagram
If you have an endless amount of anime memorabilia collection or you want to collect, it’s important to put our space to good use. Getting a good cabinet or shelf can make it easy to store books, sculptures, models and posters are perfect for wall art
The Sunrise anime room idea is bright and colorful. A big part of the anime lifestyle is having a place to store all of the manga we love to read
Sunrise Anime Room Idea
Image : Suni's Instagram
Matte Black Anime Room Idea
Image: XsetupZ's Instagram
This matte-black room is the perfect inspiration for anyone who likes the dark side. If you resonate with the villain in your favorite anime, it might be perfect for your room
The walls are the best place to showcase your favorite anime characters and are a great example of how you can make use of walls by purchasing some new anime poster
Poster Art Anime Room Ideas
Image: Tae's Instagram
It’s a great idea to pick a bold color and run with it as the theme of your anime room. Pillow anime figures are a nice touch in an anime-inspired bedroom space
Kawaii Anime Room Idea
Image: Suni's Instagram
Anime-style game rooms are a place to show your unique taste in all things anime, from the general room color to the books you read
Image: XsetupZ's Instagram
Anime Room Gaming Setup
It’s a great idea to share this passion in your room by creating a storyboard or collage based on your favorite anime
Wall Collage Anime Room Idea
Image: Tae's Instagram
This Naruto-themed anime room puts creative design aesthetics to good use. The room is decorated with some awesome Naruto-inspired wall art. And, having Naruto themed room is every Naruto fan’s dream
Naruto Themed Anime Room Idea
Image: Madara Official Instagram
Anime dolls are a huge part of the anime room design aesthetic. It’s a great idea to find a few dolls from your favorite anime to keep as fun decor pieces