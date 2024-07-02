Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 02, 2024
10 Anti-pollution Face Packs
Mix turmeric and yogurt. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties
Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Blend neem powder with aloe vera gel. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Purifies and soothes the skin
Neem and Aloe Vera Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine Multani mitti with rose water. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Deep cleanses and refreshes skin
Multani Mitti and Rose Water Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix activated charcoal with honey. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Detoxifies and hydrates skin
Charcoal and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Blend green tea powder with lemon juice. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Antioxidant-rich and brightening properties
Image Source: Freepik
Green Tea and Lemon Face Pack
Combine oatmeal with milk. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and moisturizes skin
Oatmeal and Milk Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mash papaya and mix with honey. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and hydrates skin
Papaya and Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Blend cucumber with yogurt. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Cooling and refreshing properties
Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Sandalwood and Rose Water Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix sandalwood powder with rose water. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Calms and purifies skin
Blend tomato pulp with lemon juice. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Brightens skin and reduces oiliness
Tomato and Lemon Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
