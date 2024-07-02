Heading 3

10 Anti-pollution Face Packs 

Mix turmeric and yogurt. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties

Turmeric and Yogurt Face Pack

Blend neem powder with aloe vera gel. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Purifies and soothes the skin

Neem and Aloe Vera Face Pack

Combine Multani mitti with rose water. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Deep cleanses and refreshes skin

Multani Mitti and Rose Water Face Pack

Mix activated charcoal with honey. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Detoxifies and hydrates skin

Charcoal and Honey Face Pack

Blend green tea powder with lemon juice. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Antioxidant-rich and brightening properties

Green Tea and Lemon Face Pack

Combine oatmeal with milk. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and moisturizes skin

Oatmeal and Milk Face Pack

Mash papaya and mix with honey. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and hydrates skin

Papaya and Honey Face Pack

Blend cucumber with yogurt. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Cooling and refreshing properties

Cucumber and Yogurt Face Pack

Sandalwood and Rose Water Face Pack

Mix sandalwood powder with rose water. Apply for 20 minutes, then rinse. Calms and purifies skin

Blend tomato pulp with lemon juice. Apply for 15 minutes, then rinse. Brightens skin and reduces oiliness

Tomato and Lemon Face Pack

