ishita Gupta
lifestyle
october 01, 2023
10 Aquarius celebrities ft. Bollywood
The Kal Ho Naa Ho star who cuts her birthday cake on January 31 is known for her fearless and confident nature making her Aquarius traits stand out
Preity Zinta
Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Born on February 5, the junior Bachchan shows his wit and intellect anywhere he goes which is common among Aquarians
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram
The Chhichhore star was born on January 21st. The late actor's empathic and intelligent side perfectly complements his Aquarius traits
Sushant Singh Rajput
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram
Born on January 28, the Yevadu star tends to be analytical and self-assured at the same time gentle and warm making her a true Aquarian
Shruti Hassan
Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram
The Hero actor who rings his birthday on February 1 comes across as generous and spirited yet determined and spontaneous which embodies his Aquarius qualities
Jackie Shroff
Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram
Born on February 4, the Fukrey fame makes his Aquarian features quite evident with his kind and cheerful personality
Varun Sharma
Image: Varun Sharma's Instagram
The Golmaal star blows candles on January 27th. From his optimistic and non-filter nature, it isn't difficult to specify him as an Aquarian
Shreyas Talpade
Image: Shreyas Talpade's Instagram
The Theri actress who gets a slice of his birthday cake on January 31 has an introverted yet optimistic nature which reflects her Aquarius traits
Amy Jackson
Image: Amy Jackson's Instagram
The Pink actor who was born on February 6 shows an impulsive and intelligent personality making his Aquarius traits shine
Angad Bedi
Image: Angad Bedi's Instagram
The Barsaat star who rings his birthday on January 27 is honest and generous which exceptionally aligns with his Aquarian traits
Bobby Deol
Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram
