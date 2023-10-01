Heading 3

ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

10 Aquarius celebrities ft. Bollywood

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star who cuts her birthday cake on January 31 is known for her fearless and confident nature making her Aquarius traits stand out

Preity Zinta

Image: Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Born on February 5, the junior Bachchan shows his wit and intellect anywhere he goes which is common among Aquarians

Abhishek Bachchan 

Image: Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram

The Chhichhore star was born on January 21st. The late actor's empathic and intelligent side perfectly complements his Aquarius traits

Sushant Singh Rajput 

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

Born on January 28, the Yevadu star tends to be analytical and self-assured at the same time gentle and warm making her a true Aquarian

Shruti Hassan 

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram

The Hero actor who rings his birthday on February 1 comes across as generous and spirited yet determined and spontaneous which embodies his Aquarius qualities

Jackie Shroff 

Image: Shruti Hassan's Instagram

Born on February 4, the Fukrey fame makes his Aquarian features quite evident with his kind and cheerful personality

Varun Sharma 

Image: Varun Sharma's Instagram

The Golmaal star blows candles on January 27th. From his optimistic and non-filter nature, it isn't difficult to specify him as an Aquarian

Shreyas Talpade

Image: Shreyas Talpade's Instagram

The Theri actress who gets a slice of his birthday cake on January 31 has an introverted yet optimistic nature which reflects her Aquarius traits

Amy Jackson 

Image: Amy Jackson's Instagram

The Pink actor who was born on February 6 shows an impulsive and intelligent personality making his Aquarius traits shine 

Angad Bedi 

Image: Angad Bedi's Instagram

The Barsaat star who rings his birthday on January 27 is honest and generous which exceptionally aligns with his Aquarian traits 

Bobby Deol 

Image: Bobby Deol's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here