ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

10 Aquarius celebrities ft. Hollywood

Born on February 1, the As It Was singer comes across as a highly creative musician yet quite unpredictable in his various activities, showing his Aquarian side 

Harry Styles

Image: Harry Styles’s Instagram

The SG rapper who blows candles on February 15 is known for her bold and confident nature which are prominent Aquarius traits 

Megan Thee Stallion

Image: Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

The pop sensation celebrates her birthday on February 2. She unhesitantly shows honesty and reliability as a person at the same time conquers our hearts with her innovative skills, making her Aquarius traits shine

Shakira

Image: Shakira’s Instagram

The Tudor star who rings her birthday on February 11 is bold and confident yet maintains immense privacy in her personal life which perfectly aligns with her Aquarius traits

Natalie Dormer

Image: Getty

The prominent TV host was born on January 29. Her intellect and brilliant sense of speaking exhibit an iconic persona which might come from her Aquarius traits

Oprah Winfrey

Image:  Oprah Winfrey’s Instagram

The Friends fame star who cuts her birthday cake on February 11 shows a blend of honesty and generosity in her personality, reflecting her Aquarius traits

Jennifer Aniston

Image:  Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram

The Star Boy singer who rings her birthday on February 16 is impulsive and self-assured. Yet, he is incredibly creative and kind making his Aquarius traits quite evident 

Abel Tesfaye The Weeknd

Image: The Weeknd’s Instagram

Born on January 30, from the American Psycho star's assertive, fearless, and confident nature it isn't hard to determine him as an Aquarian

Christian Bale

Image: Getty

The Loki star gets a slice of his birthday cake on February 9. He makes his Aquarian traits stand out with his altruistic and individualistic nature

Tom Hiddleston

Image:  Tom Hiddleston’s Instagram

The Perfect singer who rings his birthday on February 17 comes across to be sensible and intelligent. Adding to his secretive character, he is a true Aquarian in every way 

Ed Sheeran

Image:  Ed Sheeran’s Instagram

