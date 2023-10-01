Heading 3
10 Aquarius celebrities ft. Hollywood
Born on February 1, the As It Was singer comes across as a highly creative musician yet quite unpredictable in his various activities, showing his Aquarian side
Harry Styles
Image: Harry Styles’s Instagram
The SG rapper who blows candles on February 15 is known for her bold and confident nature which are prominent Aquarius traits
Megan Thee Stallion
Image: Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram
The pop sensation celebrates her birthday on February 2. She unhesitantly shows honesty and reliability as a person at the same time conquers our hearts with her innovative skills, making her Aquarius traits shine
Shakira
Image: Shakira’s Instagram
The Tudor star who rings her birthday on February 11 is bold and confident yet maintains immense privacy in her personal life which perfectly aligns with her Aquarius traits
Natalie Dormer
Image: Getty
The prominent TV host was born on January 29. Her intellect and brilliant sense of speaking exhibit an iconic persona which might come from her Aquarius traits
Oprah Winfrey
Image: Oprah Winfrey’s Instagram
The Friends fame star who cuts her birthday cake on February 11 shows a blend of honesty and generosity in her personality, reflecting her Aquarius traits
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram
The Star Boy singer who rings her birthday on February 16 is impulsive and self-assured. Yet, he is incredibly creative and kind making his Aquarius traits quite evident
Abel Tesfaye The Weeknd
Image: The Weeknd’s Instagram
Born on January 30, from the American Psycho star's assertive, fearless, and confident nature it isn't hard to determine him as an Aquarian
Christian Bale
Image: Getty
The Loki star gets a slice of his birthday cake on February 9. He makes his Aquarian traits stand out with his altruistic and individualistic nature
Tom Hiddleston
Image: Tom Hiddleston’s Instagram
The Perfect singer who rings his birthday on February 17 comes across to be sensible and intelligent. Adding to his secretive character, he is a true Aquarian in every way
Ed Sheeran
Image: Ed Sheeran’s Instagram
