Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

10 Arabic baby names

Ibrahim means 'father of many' or 'the exalted father'

Ibrahim

Image: Pexels

The meaning of name Amara is eternal or immortal

Amara

Image: Pexels

Signifying trustworthy or faithful

Amina

Image: Pexels

Inaya means care or solitude

Inaya

Image: Pexels

The meaning of this name is beauty or grace

Zayna

Image: Pexels

Zafir means victorious or triumphant

Zafir

Image: Pexels

The literal meaning of this name is gardens or meadows

Riyad

Image: Pexels

The meaning of Idris is interpreter or studious

Idris

Image: Pexels

The name Tariq Signifies 'morning star' or 'he who knocks at the door'

Tariq

Image: Pexels

The meaning of Ziad is growth or abundance

Ziad

Image: Pexels

