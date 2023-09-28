Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
10 Arabic baby names
Ibrahim means 'father of many' or 'the exalted father'
Ibrahim
Image: Pexels
The meaning of name Amara is eternal or immortal
Amara
Image: Pexels
Signifying trustworthy or faithful
Amina
Image: Pexels
Inaya means care or solitude
Inaya
Image: Pexels
The meaning of this name is beauty or grace
Zayna
Image: Pexels
Zafir means victorious or triumphant
Zafir
Image: Pexels
The literal meaning of this name is gardens or meadows
Riyad
Image: Pexels
The meaning of Idris is interpreter or studious
Idris
Image: Pexels
The name Tariq Signifies 'morning star' or 'he who knocks at the door'
Tariq
Image: Pexels
The meaning of Ziad is growth or abundance
Ziad
Image: Pexels
