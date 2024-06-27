Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
10 Architectural Marvels Around the World
An ivory-white marble mausoleum renowned for its beauty and symmetry
Taj Mahal (India)
Iconic iron lattice tower in Paris, symbolizing French elegance
Eiffel Tower (France)
Famous for its unique sail-like design and stunning waterfront location
Sydney Opera House (Australia)
The world's tallest building, showcasing cutting-edge design and engineering
Burj Khalifa (UAE)
Ancient Roman amphitheater known for its grandeur and historical significance
Colosseum (Italy)
Gaudí's masterpiece, still under construction, featuring intricate facades and spires
Sagrada Familia (Spain)
Ancient city carved into red sandstone cliffs, known for its rock-cut architecture
Petra (Jordan)
A monumental fortification stretching over 13,000 miles, visible from space
Great Wall of China (China)
Ancient pyramids that are among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World
Great Pyramids of Giza (Egypt)
Colorful, onion-domed church in Moscow's Red Square, iconic for its unique architecture
St. Basil's Cathedral (Russia)
