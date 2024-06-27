Heading 3

10 Architectural Marvels Around the World

An ivory-white marble mausoleum renowned for its beauty and symmetry

Taj Mahal (India)

Iconic iron lattice tower in Paris, symbolizing French elegance

Eiffel Tower (France)

Famous for its unique sail-like design and stunning waterfront location

Sydney Opera House (Australia)

The world's tallest building, showcasing cutting-edge design and engineering

Burj Khalifa (UAE)

Ancient Roman amphitheater known for its grandeur and historical significance

Colosseum (Italy)

Gaudí's masterpiece, still under construction, featuring intricate facades and spires

Sagrada Familia (Spain)

Ancient city carved into red sandstone cliffs, known for its rock-cut architecture

Petra (Jordan)

A monumental fortification stretching over 13,000 miles, visible from space

Great Wall of China (China)

Ancient pyramids that are among the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

Great Pyramids of Giza (Egypt)

Colorful, onion-domed church in Moscow's Red Square, iconic for its unique architecture

St. Basil's Cathedral (Russia)

