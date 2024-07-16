Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 16, 2024

10 Argan oil masks for stronger hair

Warm some pure Argan oil and massage into the scalp and hair. Leave on for 30 minutes and then rinse thoroughly

Pure Argan Oil mask

Image: Freepik

Mix Argan oil and honey. Apply to damp hair and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water

Argan Oil and Honey mask

Image: Freepik

Mix mashed avocado and Argan oil. Apply to hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse and shampoo

Argan Oil and Avocado mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan oil with Coconut oil. Apply to hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse with shampoo

Argan Oil and Coconut Oil mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan oil with an egg yolk. Apply to hair and leave on. Rinse with cool water after 25 minutes

Argan Oil and Egg mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan oil with mashed banana. Apply to hair and scalp and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly after 20-30 minutes

Image: Freepik

Argan Oil and Banana mask

Mix argan oil with yogurt. Apply to hair and leave on. Rinse with warm water after 20 minutes

Argan Oil and Yogurt mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan oil with aloe vera gel. Apply to hair and scalp and leave. Rinse thoroughly after 30 minutes

Argan Oil and Aloe Vera gel mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan and olive oil and apply it to hair and scalp. Leave on for 20 minutes, and then Rinse with shampoo

Argan Oil and Olive Oil mask

Image: Freepik

Mix argan oil with shea butter and apply to hair and scalp. Leave on for 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly

Argan Oil and Shea Butter mask

Image: Freepik

