Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 Argan oil masks for stronger hair
Warm some pure Argan oil and massage into the scalp and hair. Leave on for 30 minutes and then rinse thoroughly
Pure Argan Oil mask
Mix Argan oil and honey. Apply to damp hair and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water
Argan Oil and Honey mask
Mix mashed avocado and Argan oil. Apply to hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse and shampoo
Argan Oil and Avocado mask
Mix argan oil with Coconut oil. Apply to hair and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse with shampoo
Argan Oil and Coconut Oil mask
Mix argan oil with an egg yolk. Apply to hair and leave on. Rinse with cool water after 25 minutes
Argan Oil and Egg mask
Mix argan oil with mashed banana. Apply to hair and scalp and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly after 20-30 minutes
Argan Oil and Banana mask
Mix argan oil with yogurt. Apply to hair and leave on. Rinse with warm water after 20 minutes
Argan Oil and Yogurt mask
Mix argan oil with aloe vera gel. Apply to hair and scalp and leave. Rinse thoroughly after 30 minutes
Argan Oil and Aloe Vera gel mask
Mix argan and olive oil and apply it to hair and scalp. Leave on for 20 minutes, and then Rinse with shampoo
Argan Oil and Olive Oil mask
Mix argan oil with shea butter and apply to hair and scalp. Leave on for 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly
Argan Oil and Shea Butter mask
