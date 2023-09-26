Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
10 Aries celebrities ft. Bollywood
Born on April 02, the Singham star has given us many incredible action films that might come from a spirited personality making him a true Arian
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The Jaani Dushman actor celebrates his birthday on March 23. His confident and impulsive nature isn't hidden from anyone which complements his Aries traits pretty well
Armaan Kohli
Image: Armaan Kohli's Instagram
The Mardani star who blows candles on March 21 exceptionally portrayed many-layered characters throughout her entire career that show her confident and passionate side which makes her Aries traits quite evident
Rani Mukerji
Image: Vishal Jethwal's Instagram
The RARKPK rings her birthday on April 9 is known for her spontaneous and bold personality reflecting her Aries traits
Jaya Bachchan
Image: Jaya Bachchan's Instagram
Born on March 24. The actor shows a calm and confident side even in the difficult periods of time, such as standing by his son who fought cancer. His Aries traits stand out incredibly
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
The Comedy King of India cuts his birthday cake on April 2. He makes everybody laugh with his spirited and witty personality at the same time he is extremely honest and outspoken which specify him as a true Arian
Kapil Sharma
Image: Kapil Sharma's Instagram
The Pushpa star comes across as incredibly energetic and empathic showing off her Aries traits
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram
The RRR star rings his birthday on 27 March. His compassionate and kind nature keeps him rooted even after humongous success. His Aries traits are quite evident
Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan's Instagram
Born on 9 April, from the Munna Bhai actor's confident and straightforward personality it is clear that he is an Arian
Arshad Warsi
Image: Arshad Warsi's Instagram
The Bell Bottom actress was born on 16 April 1978. Her confidence and intellect clinched her the Miss Universe crown which only makes her Aries traits shine brighter
Lara Dutta
Image: Lara Dutta's Instagram
