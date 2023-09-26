Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 Aries celebrities ft. Bollywood

Born on April 02, the Singham star has given us many incredible action films that might come from a spirited personality making him a true Arian

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

The Jaani Dushman actor celebrates his birthday on March 23. His confident and impulsive nature isn't hidden from anyone which complements his Aries traits pretty well

Armaan Kohli

Image: Armaan Kohli's Instagram

The Mardani star who blows candles on March 21 exceptionally portrayed many-layered characters throughout her entire career that show her confident and passionate side which makes her Aries traits quite evident 

Rani Mukerji

Image:  Vishal Jethwal's Instagram

The  RARKPK rings her birthday on April 9 is known for her spontaneous and bold personality reflecting her Aries traits

Jaya Bachchan

Image: Jaya Bachchan's Instagram

Born on March 24. The actor shows a calm and confident side even in the difficult periods of time, such as standing by his son who fought cancer. His Aries traits stand out incredibly 

Emraan Hashmi

Image: Emraan Hashmi's Instagram

The Comedy King of India cuts his birthday cake on April 2. He makes everybody laugh with his spirited and witty personality at the same time he is extremely honest and outspoken which specify him as a true Arian

Kapil Sharma

Image: Kapil Sharma's Instagram

The Pushpa star comes across as incredibly energetic and empathic showing off her Aries traits

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The RRR star rings his birthday on 27 March. His compassionate and kind nature keeps him rooted even after humongous success. His Aries traits are quite evident

Ram Charan 

Image: Ram Charan's Instagram

Born on 9 April, from the Munna Bhai actor's confident and straightforward personality it is clear that he is an Arian

Arshad Warsi

Image: Arshad Warsi's Instagram

The Bell Bottom actress was born on 16 April 1978. Her confidence and intellect clinched her the Miss Universe crown which only makes her Aries traits shine brighter

Lara Dutta

Image: Lara Dutta's Instagram

