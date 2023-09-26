Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 Aries celebrities ft. Hollywood

The Legally Blonde star who blows candles on Born March 22 is calm and cheerful yet honest and confident which complements her Aries traits 

Reese Witherspoon

Image: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

The Poker Face singer rings her birthday on March 28. Gaga unhesitantly speaks out about her opinions at the same time has a very compassionate and warm which makes her Aries trait shine 

Lady Gaga

Image: Lady Gaga's Instagram

Born on March 24, The Academy winner is known for her efficient portrayal of a range of characters which depicts her passionate and courageous side complementing her Aries trait

Jessica Chastain

Image:  Jessica Chastain's Instagram

The Cold Heart singer who celebrates his birthday on March 25 always very bold and outspoken at the same time joyous and loveable which specifies him as an ideal Arien

Elton John

Image: Elton John's Instagram

The Maleficent star who cuts her birthday cake on April 19 comes across to be highly spirited and generous showing her Aries traits 

Elle Fanning

Image: Elle Fanning's Instagram

Born on April 1, the Sex Education actor's energetic and lively side showcases his Aries traits pretty well 

Asa Butterfield

Image: Asa Butterfield's Instagram

The Harry Potter star celebrates her birthday on April 15. The actress makes her Aries traits stand out with her compassionate and kind nature

Emma Watson

Image: Getty

The Twilight star was born on April 9. Her Aries traits are quite evident in her fearless and bold personality. It is only possible for a Ram zodiac sign to confidently open up about her sexual identity on a public platform 

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty

Born on April 9, the Industrial Baby rapper shows an honest and energetic nature anywhere he goes reflecting his Aries traits

Lil Nas X

Image: Lil Nas X's Instagram

The Last of Us star gets a slice of his birthday cake on April 2. The actor shows his empathic and spirited side in his every public appearance which embodies Aries traits perfectly 

Pedro Pascal

Image: Pedro Pascal's Instagram

