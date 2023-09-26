Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
10 Aries celebrities ft. Hollywood
The Legally Blonde star who blows candles on Born March 22 is calm and cheerful yet honest and confident which complements her Aries traits
Reese Witherspoon
Image: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram
The Poker Face singer rings her birthday on March 28. Gaga unhesitantly speaks out about her opinions at the same time has a very compassionate and warm which makes her Aries trait shine
Lady Gaga
Image: Lady Gaga's Instagram
Born on March 24, The Academy winner is known for her efficient portrayal of a range of characters which depicts her passionate and courageous side complementing her Aries trait
Jessica Chastain
Image: Jessica Chastain's Instagram
The Cold Heart singer who celebrates his birthday on March 25 always very bold and outspoken at the same time joyous and loveable which specifies him as an ideal Arien
Elton John
Image: Elton John's Instagram
The Maleficent star who cuts her birthday cake on April 19 comes across to be highly spirited and generous showing her Aries traits
Elle Fanning
Image: Elle Fanning's Instagram
Born on April 1, the Sex Education actor's energetic and lively side showcases his Aries traits pretty well
Asa Butterfield
Image: Asa Butterfield's Instagram
The Harry Potter star celebrates her birthday on April 15. The actress makes her Aries traits stand out with her compassionate and kind nature
Emma Watson
Image: Getty
The Twilight star was born on April 9. Her Aries traits are quite evident in her fearless and bold personality. It is only possible for a Ram zodiac sign to confidently open up about her sexual identity on a public platform
Kristen Stewart
Image: Getty
Born on April 9, the Industrial Baby rapper shows an honest and energetic nature anywhere he goes reflecting his Aries traits
Lil Nas X
Image: Lil Nas X's Instagram
The Last of Us star gets a slice of his birthday cake on April 2. The actor shows his empathic and spirited side in his every public appearance which embodies Aries traits perfectly
Pedro Pascal
Image: Pedro Pascal's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.