Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 31, 2024

10 Aunt Quotes to express love

“The aunt is the mother’s sister, or the father’s brother’s wife, rather than simply an aunt”

Image Source: Freepik

“I am grateful for having you as my aunt”

Image Source: Freepik

 “An aunt is like a mother, too. She will take care of you and love you unconditionally”

Image Source: Freepik

“Aunt—a double blessing. You love like a parent and act like a friend” 

Image Source: Freepik

“My heart swells with pride and adoration whenever I think of my aunt and the incredible person she is” 

Image Source: Freepik

“An aunt is a safe haven for a child. Someone who will keep your secrets and is always on your side”

Image Source: Freepik

“I was really lucky that I had an aunt who was very inspiring to me. She was different than anybody in my family on either side”

Image Source: Freepik

 “My aunt has ears that listen, arms that hug and hold, a passion and love that’s never-ending, and a heart that’s made of gold” 

Image Source: Freepik

Image Source: Freepik

“When my parents scold me, I just let me call my aunt”

“Only Aunties can love like a mother, keep secrets like a sister, and behave like a true friend, and kick your butt if you need it” 

Image Source: Freepik

