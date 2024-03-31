Heading 3
10 Aunt Quotes to express love
“The aunt is the mother’s sister, or the father’s brother’s wife, rather than simply an aunt”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“I am grateful for having you as my aunt”
#2
“An aunt is like a mother, too. She will take care of you and love you unconditionally”
#3
“Aunt—a double blessing. You love like a parent and act like a friend”
#4
“My heart swells with pride and adoration whenever I think of my aunt and the incredible person she is”
#5
“An aunt is a safe haven for a child. Someone who will keep your secrets and is always on your side”
#6
“I was really lucky that I had an aunt who was very inspiring to me. She was different than anybody in my family on either side”
#7
“My aunt has ears that listen, arms that hug and hold, a passion and love that’s never-ending, and a heart that’s made of gold”
#8
#9
“When my parents scold me, I just let me call my aunt”
“Only Aunties can love like a mother, keep secrets like a sister, and behave like a true friend, and kick your butt if you need it”
#10
