Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
10 Awful things to say in bed
“When was the last time you worked out?”
#1
Image: Freepik
“Don’t tell anyone about this, okay?”
#2
Image: Freepik
“Are you enjoying?”
#3
Image: Freepik
“I think I forgot to take the pill”
#4
Image: Freepik
“Getting you in bed was easier than I thought it would be”
#5
Image: Freepik
“Let’s make this quick…okay?”
Image: Freepik
#6
“You are far more better than my ex”
#7
Image: Freepik
“Shall we look for the inspiration on the internet?”
#8
Image: Freepik
“Do you also think that humans look weird when they’re naked?”
#9
Image: Freepik
“Who are you again? Is your name…”
#10
Image: Freepik
