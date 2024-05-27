Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 27, 2024

10 Awful things to say in bed

“When was the last time you worked out?”

#1

Image: Freepik

“Don’t tell anyone about this, okay?”

#2

Image: Freepik

“Are you enjoying?”

#3

Image: Freepik

“I think I forgot to take the pill”

#4

Image: Freepik

“Getting you in bed was easier than I thought it would be”

#5

Image: Freepik

“Let’s make this quick…okay?”

Image: Freepik

#6

“You are far more better than my ex”

#7

Image: Freepik

“Shall we look for the inspiration on the internet?”

#8

Image: Freepik

“Do you also think that humans look weird when they’re naked?”

#9

Image: Freepik

“Who are you again? Is your name…”

#10

Image: Freepik

