Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
10 Baby Corn recipes to try
A perfect blend of spicy, sweet and sour flavor gravy with the goodness of baby corn tastes perfect with Veg fried rice, or noodles
Baby corn manchurian gravy
Enjoy the burst of flavors with this slight spicy baby corn rice dish prepared with garam masala, tangy tomatoes, and baby corn
Baby corn pulao
A quick and easy recipe using just 5 ingredients, make this dish a crispy delight, as a side dish with khichdi, dal-rice, or sambar-rice
Baby corn fry
Experience the creamy goodness of North-Indian style baby corn masala, made with blended cashews, magaz, and tomatoes
Baby corn masala
Enjoy the crispiness and spiciness of this Indo-Chinese dish, made by pan-frying baby corn
Chilli Baby corn
Give a tangy, sweet and slightly spicy flavor with baby corn jalfrezi prepared with stir-fried veggies slow-cooked in tomato puree
Baby corn Jalfrezi
A tangy and semi-dry dish made with paneer and veggies like carrots, baby corn, and capsicum for a satisfactory meal
Paneer Jalfrezi
Enjoy the aromatic, lemony, and spicy flavors of Thai yellow curry, loaded with veggies like carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, and bell peppers
Thai Yellow curry
Vegetable white sauce pasta
The creamy goodness of pasta and vegetables mixed in a smooth white sauce, prepared with your favorite veggies like broccoli, baby corn, and capsicum
Experience the flavors of Goa with this lightly spiced vegetable curry prepared with coconut, baby corn and aromatic spices
Goan vegetable curry
