Priyanshi Shah

March 28, 2024

10 Baby Corn recipes to try

A perfect blend of spicy, sweet and sour flavor gravy with the goodness of baby corn tastes perfect with Veg fried rice, or noodles

Baby corn manchurian gravy

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the burst of flavors with this slight spicy baby corn rice dish prepared with garam masala, tangy tomatoes, and baby corn

Baby corn pulao

Image Source: Freepik

A quick and easy recipe using just 5 ingredients, make this dish a crispy delight, as a side dish with khichdi, dal-rice, or sambar-rice

Baby corn fry

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the creamy goodness of North-Indian style baby corn masala, made with blended cashews, magaz, and tomatoes 

Baby corn masala

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the crispiness and spiciness of this Indo-Chinese dish, made by pan-frying baby corn

Image Source: Freepik

Chilli Baby corn

Give a tangy, sweet and slightly spicy flavor with baby corn jalfrezi prepared with stir-fried veggies slow-cooked in tomato puree 

Baby corn Jalfrezi

Image Source: Freepik

A tangy and semi-dry dish made with paneer and veggies like carrots, baby corn, and capsicum for a satisfactory meal

Paneer Jalfrezi

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the aromatic, lemony, and spicy flavors of Thai yellow curry, loaded with veggies like carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, and bell peppers

Thai Yellow curry

Image Source: Freepik

Vegetable white sauce pasta

Image Source: Freepik

The creamy goodness of pasta and vegetables mixed in a smooth white sauce, prepared with your favorite veggies like broccoli, baby corn, and capsicum

Experience the flavors of Goa with this lightly spiced vegetable curry prepared with coconut, baby corn and aromatic spices

Goan vegetable curry

Image Source: Freepik

