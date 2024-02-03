Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 Baby girl Names with letter 'A’

A combination of "Ana" and "Ira," meaning graceful and watchful

Anaira

image: Pexels

Signifying "first" or "original," reflecting a sense of primacy

Adya 

image: Pexels

A modern name meaning someone who brings “hope” or “hopeful”

Ashita 

image: Pexels

A modern and unique name meaning "goddess Lakshmi”

Aarna 

image: Pexels

Signifying "unique" or "one-of-a-kind," representing individuality

Advika

image: Pexels

First; Original; From the beginning

Aadita

image: Pexels

Meaning "musical notes" or "to ascend" in Sanskrit

Aarohi

image: Pexels

Anika is a popular name for girls in India. It means "grace" or "sweet-faced" in Sanskrit

Anika

image: Pexels

Amara is a beautiful name that means "eternal" or "unfading". It has a unique and exotic sound

Amara

image: Pexels

Meaning "beautiful morning" or "bright morning star" in Sanskrit

Anusha

image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here