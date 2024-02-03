Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 Baby girl Names with letter 'A’
A combination of "Ana" and "Ira," meaning graceful and watchful
Anaira
image: Pexels
Signifying "first" or "original," reflecting a sense of primacy
Adya
image: Pexels
A modern name meaning someone who brings “hope” or “hopeful”
Ashita
image: Pexels
A modern and unique name meaning "goddess Lakshmi”
Aarna
image: Pexels
Signifying "unique" or "one-of-a-kind," representing individuality
Advika
image: Pexels
First; Original; From the beginning
Aadita
image: Pexels
Meaning "musical notes" or "to ascend" in Sanskrit
Aarohi
image: Pexels
Anika is a popular name for girls in India. It means "grace" or "sweet-faced" in Sanskrit
Anika
image: Pexels
Amara is a beautiful name that means "eternal" or "unfading". It has a unique and exotic sound
Amara
image: Pexels
Meaning "beautiful morning" or "bright morning star" in Sanskrit
Anusha
image: Pexels
