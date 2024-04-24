Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 24, 2024
10 Baby names inspired by Gayatri Mantra
It refers to radiant like the morning sun
Arunima
Image: Pexels
This baby girl’s name stands for intellectually strong
Manasvi
Image: Pexels
This 5-letter name means association and connection
Anvay
Image: Pexels
The literal meaning of the name is a 'divine part'
Devansh
Image: Pexels
It appears modern and holds a deep meaning. Trishaan means desire of the soul
Trishaan
Image: Pexels
Generally given to girls, Ananya can either mean unique or unparalleled
Image: Pexels
Ananya
This beautiful name refers to engrossed or absorbed
Tanmay
Image: Pexels
This needs no second thought as it means Om, a sacred syllable
Pranav
Image: Pexels
It means non-dual or unity
Adhvaita
Image: Pexels
This name is modern and traditional at the same time. Aradhya simply means adored or worshiped
Aradhya
Image: Pexels
