Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 24, 2024

10 Baby names inspired by Gayatri Mantra



It refers to radiant like the morning sun

Arunima

Image: Pexels

This baby girl’s name stands for intellectually strong

Manasvi

Image: Pexels

This 5-letter name means association and connection

Anvay

Image: Pexels

The literal meaning of the name is a 'divine part'

Devansh

Image: Pexels

It appears modern and holds a deep meaning. Trishaan means desire of the soul

Trishaan

Image: Pexels

Generally given to girls, Ananya can either mean unique or unparalleled

Image: Pexels

Ananya

This beautiful name refers to engrossed or absorbed

Tanmay

Image: Pexels

This needs no second thought as it means Om, a sacred syllable

Pranav

Image: Pexels

It means non-dual or unity

Adhvaita

Image: Pexels

This name is modern and traditional at the same time. Aradhya simply means adored or worshiped

Aradhya

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here