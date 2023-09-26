Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 baby names inspired by Indian rivers

It is another name for the river Ganga

Janwika

Image: Pexels

Gautami means the largest part of the river Godavari

Gautami

Image: Pexels

It is a name given to the river Narmada

Reva

Image: Pexels

Another name for river Yamuna

Aasita

Image: Pexels

It’s the name of a tributary of the river Ganga

Tista

Image: Pexels

Named after the Shipra river, it signifies ‘pure’ or clean. This river flows in Madhya Pradesh

Shipra

Image: Pexels

This lovely name means the Beas river

Bipasha

Image: Pexels

Named after the Son river, it means golden

Sonali 

Image: Pexels

Named after the Gomti river, it signifies cleansing or purifying

Gomti 

Image: Pexels

It is a tributary of river Krishna

Koyana

Image: Pexels

