10 baby names inspired by Indian rivers
It is another name for the river Ganga
Janwika
Gautami means the largest part of the river Godavari
Gautami
It is a name given to the river Narmada
Reva
Another name for river Yamuna
Aasita
It’s the name of a tributary of the river Ganga
Tista
Named after the Shipra river, it signifies ‘pure’ or clean. This river flows in Madhya Pradesh
Shipra
This lovely name means the Beas river
Bipasha
Named after the Son river, it means golden
Sonali
Named after the Gomti river, it signifies cleansing or purifying
Gomti
It is a tributary of river Krishna
Koyana
