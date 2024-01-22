Heading 3
10 baby names Inspired by Lord Hanuman
Abhyant means fearless. It is both the names for Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman too
Abhyant
images: Pexels
The name Chiranjeevi technically means and symbolizes someone who is immortal. Lord Hanuman here is considered immortal, and it represents his name
Chiranjeevi
images: Pexels
Dheera means someone who has unflinching courage. It is another name to call our Lord Hanuman
Dheera
images: Pexels
Maruthi or Maruti is the son of the Wind God, who is none other than our Lord Anjaneya or Hanuman himself
Maruthi
images: Pexels
Shantaya means someone who is calm and very composed, just like our favorite lord
images: Pexels
Shantaya
Sripad means Lord Hanuman himself. It is a very commonly found name choice in India wide across
Sripad
images: Pexels
Tejas means the radiant out of all, who is our favorite God, Anjayneya. This is a popular Lord Hanuman names for baby boy in Telugu
Tejas
images: Pexels
Vritik is another modern-day contemporary name choice to symbolize our favorite Lord Hanuman
Vritik
images: Pexels
Ania
images: Pexels
Ania means gracious, brave, and mighty. This is a short and cute Lord Hanuman names starting with letter A
Shreeansh means part of God Ram, which is Lord Hanuman himself
Shreeansh
images: Pexels
