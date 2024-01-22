Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

January 22, 2024

10 baby names Inspired by Lord Hanuman

Abhyant means fearless. It is both the names for Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman too

Abhyant

The name Chiranjeevi technically means and symbolizes someone who is immortal. Lord Hanuman here is considered immortal, and it represents his name

Chiranjeevi

Dheera means someone who has unflinching courage. It is another name to call our Lord Hanuman

Dheera

Maruthi or Maruti is the son of the Wind God, who is none other than our Lord Anjaneya or Hanuman himself

Maruthi

Shantaya means someone who is calm and very composed, just like our favorite lord

Shantaya

Sripad means Lord Hanuman himself. It is a very commonly found name choice in India wide across

Sripad

Tejas means the radiant out of all, who is our favorite God, Anjayneya. This is a popular Lord Hanuman names for baby boy in Telugu 

Tejas

Vritik is another modern-day contemporary name choice to symbolize our favorite Lord Hanuman

Vritik

Ania

Ania means gracious, brave, and mighty. This is a short and cute Lord Hanuman names starting with letter A

Shreeansh means part of God Ram, which is Lord Hanuman himself 

Shreeansh

