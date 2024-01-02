Heading 3

January 02, 2023

10 baby names Inspired by places

It is a city in Texas. This unisex name is Scottish and means “skilled” or “the valley meadows”

Dallas

It is the capital of Colorado. This boy's name means “green valley”

Denver

It is a city in Ireland. This unisex name means “oak grove”

Derry

It is Arizona’s capital city. It is a unisex name meaning “dark red”

 Phoenix

It is a city in Austria. This girl's name means “forest stream”

Vienna

It is a name after the North and South states in the United States. The unisex Native American name means “friendly one”

Dakota 

It is a name after a Southern US state. This girl's name means “farmer”

Georgia 

It is a Spanish province. This Latin girl's name means “strong” or “healthy”

Valencia

 Edward

This name is after the Canadian province, Prince Edward Island. This boy's name means “wealth,” “fortune,” and “prosperous”

It is named after Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa. This girl's name is a symbol of strength

Sierra 

