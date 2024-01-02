Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 02, 2023
10 baby names Inspired by places
It is a city in Texas. This unisex name is Scottish and means “skilled” or “the valley meadows”
Dallas
It is the capital of Colorado. This boy's name means “green valley”
Denver
It is a city in Ireland. This unisex name means “oak grove”
Derry
It is Arizona’s capital city. It is a unisex name meaning “dark red”
Phoenix
It is a city in Austria. This girl's name means “forest stream”
Vienna
It is a name after the North and South states in the United States. The unisex Native American name means “friendly one”
Dakota
It is a name after a Southern US state. This girl's name means “farmer”
Georgia
It is a Spanish province. This Latin girl's name means “strong” or “healthy”
Valencia
Edward
This name is after the Canadian province, Prince Edward Island. This boy's name means “wealth,” “fortune,” and “prosperous”
It is named after Sierra Leone, a country in West Africa. This girl's name is a symbol of strength
Sierra
