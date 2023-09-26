Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 Baby names inspired by rain

Aria means 'air' and can evoke the gentle breeze that often accompanies rain

Aria

Image: Pexels

The name Raina means rain or queen

Raina

Image: Pexels

Noah means rest and is often associated with the calm after a storm

Noah 

Image: Pexels

This name means 'star' and is often associated with the night sky after rain

Seren 

Image: Pexels

Amihan is a rare baby name that means northeastern monsoon

Amihan

Image: Pexels

A name of Spanish origin meaning 'lily,' a flower that thrives in rain

Lirio

Image: Pexels

The name Mirela is of Romanian origin, it means to admire the rain and appreciating its beauty

Mirela

Image: Pexels

This name means 'fiery ones,' but it can also symbolize the warmth after a rain shower

Seraphina

Image: Pexels

A variation of 'Lluvia,' it also means 'rain' and celebrates precipitation

Lluviana

Image: Pexels

It’s a Greek name meaning sea, where rainwater eventually flows

Thalassa

Image: Pexels

