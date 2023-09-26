Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
10 Baby names inspired by rain
Aria means 'air' and can evoke the gentle breeze that often accompanies rain
Aria
The name Raina means rain or queen
Raina
Noah means rest and is often associated with the calm after a storm
Noah
This name means 'star' and is often associated with the night sky after rain
Seren
Amihan is a rare baby name that means northeastern monsoon
Amihan
A name of Spanish origin meaning 'lily,' a flower that thrives in rain
Lirio
The name Mirela is of Romanian origin, it means to admire the rain and appreciating its beauty
Mirela
This name means 'fiery ones,' but it can also symbolize the warmth after a rain shower
Seraphina
A variation of 'Lluvia,' it also means 'rain' and celebrates precipitation
Lluviana
It’s a Greek name meaning sea, where rainwater eventually flows
Thalassa
