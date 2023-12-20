Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 20, 2023
10 baby names Inspired by Ramayana
It is another name of Lord Rama himself
Raghav
Image Source: Pexels
It means the first ray of light and refers to Lord Rama
Aayansh
Image Source: Pexels
It means someone who is unique
Advait
Image Source: Pexels
It comes from the name of a sage
Gautam
Image Source: Pexels
These beautiful names refer to the sons of Lord Rama
Lav-Kush
Image Source: Pexels
It refers to the physician who advised Hanuman to bring Sanjeevani for wounded Lakshman
Sushen
Image Source: Pexels
The name refers to the kingdom of Goddess Sita
Mithila
Image Source: Pexels
It means fearless and refers to Hanuman
Abhiyant
Image Source: Pexels
It is a beautiful name that refers to the princess of Videhas
Vaidehi
Image Source: Pexels
The name refers to the Goddess Sita herself
Siya
Image Source: Pexels
