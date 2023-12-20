Heading 3

10 baby names Inspired by Ramayana

It is another name of Lord Rama himself 

Raghav 

It means the first ray of light and refers to Lord Rama 

Aayansh 

It means someone who is unique 

Advait 

It comes from the name of a sage 

Gautam

These beautiful names refer to the sons of Lord Rama

Lav-Kush

It refers to the physician who advised Hanuman to bring Sanjeevani for wounded Lakshman 

Sushen

The name refers to the kingdom of Goddess Sita 

Mithila 

It means fearless and refers to Hanuman 

 Abhiyant 

It is a beautiful name that refers to the princess of Videhas 

Vaidehi

The name refers to the Goddess Sita herself

 Siya 

