DECEMBER 17, 2023
10 Baby names Inspired from Christmas
The patron saint of traveling, but also means ‘bearer of Christ’
Christopher
Image: Pexels
This is an African name which means ‘gift’
Hibo
Image: Pexels
An old Welsh name with a number of meanings including prophet or king – a strong regal name for a festive baby
Idris
Image: Pexels
From the Hebrew yonah, meaning "dove”
Jonah
Image: Pexels
Baby Jesus’ father, this is also a name from the Hebrew yosef meaning ‘God will give’
Joseph
Image: Pexels
The Gospel of Luke gives the Bible’s fullest account of nativity. It also means ‘light giving’
Luke
Image: Pexels
A short, sleek and cool version of Nicholas
Nico
Image: Pexels
One of the Three Kings who visited the baby Jesus
Melchoir
Image: Pexels
From Scandinavian and Old Norse, ‘descendant of the ancestors’
Olaf
Image: Pexels
This boy’s name literally means ‘Christmas’ in French
Noel
Image: Pexels
