Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

10 Baby names Inspired from Christmas 

The patron saint of traveling, but also means ‘bearer of Christ’ 

Christopher

Image: Pexels

This is an African name which means ‘gift’ 

Hibo

Image: Pexels

An old Welsh name with a number of meanings including prophet or king – a strong regal name for a festive baby

Idris

Image: Pexels

From the Hebrew yonah, meaning "dove”

Jonah

Image: Pexels

Baby Jesus’ father, this is also a name from the Hebrew yosef meaning ‘God will give’

Joseph

Image: Pexels

The Gospel of Luke gives the Bible’s fullest account of nativity. It also means ‘light giving’

Luke

Image: Pexels

A short, sleek and cool version of Nicholas 

Nico

Image: Pexels

One of the Three Kings who visited the baby Jesus

Melchoir

Image: Pexels

From Scandinavian and Old Norse, ‘descendant of the ancestors’

Olaf

Image: Pexels

This boy’s name literally means ‘Christmas’ in French

Noel

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here