Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 04, 2023
10 baby names on intelligence
Dhriti is derived from Sanskrit, it means "steadiness" or "resoluteness," symbolizing focused intelligence
Dhriti
Image: Pexels
Derived from Sanskrit, it means "eternal" or "constant," representing timeless intelligence and wisdom
Nitya
Image: Pexels
The name literally means "knowledge" or "consciousness
Pragya
Image: Pexels
Niharika means "mist" or "dew drops," representing a sharp and perceptive mind
Niharika
Image: Pexels
The meaning of the name is "musical notes" or "ascending," symbolizing intellectual growth and progress
Aarohi
Image: Pexels
Arjun means "bright" or "shining," representing intelligence and brilliance
Arjun
Image: Pexels
The name "chaitanya," means"consciousness" or "awareness," representing intellectual enlightenment
Chaitanya
Image: Pexels
Aishwarya means "wealth" or "prosperity," representing intelligence and abundance
Aishwarya
Image: Pexels
Derived from the Latin word "clarus," meaning "clear" or "bright," symbolizing intelligence and clarity
Clara
Image: Pexels
This name means "strong-minded" or "determined," representing intelligence and determination
Imara
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.