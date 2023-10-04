Heading 3

10 baby names on intelligence

Dhriti is derived from Sanskrit, it means "steadiness" or "resoluteness," symbolizing focused intelligence

Dhriti

Derived from Sanskrit, it means "eternal" or "constant," representing timeless intelligence and wisdom

Nitya

The name literally means "knowledge" or "consciousness

Pragya

Niharika means "mist" or "dew drops," representing a sharp and perceptive mind

Niharika

The meaning of the name is "musical notes" or "ascending," symbolizing intellectual growth and progress

Aarohi

Arjun means "bright" or "shining," representing intelligence and brilliance

Arjun

The name "chaitanya," means"consciousness" or "awareness," representing intellectual enlightenment

Chaitanya

Aishwarya means "wealth" or "prosperity," representing intelligence and abundance

Aishwarya

Derived from the Latin word "clarus," meaning "clear" or "bright," symbolizing intelligence and clarity

Clara

This name means "strong-minded" or "determined," representing intelligence and determination

Imara

