10 baby names that mean Smart & Wise
Socrates is a Greek name, meaning ‘wisdom.’ It also belongs to one of the most famous philosophers of all time
Socrates
Vivek is a Hindu and Sanskrit name, meaning ‘judicious wise or intellect’
Vivek
Hakim is an Arabic and African baby name, meaning ‘wise and intelligent’
Hakim
Mika is a multicultural name with the shine and sparkle of the metallic Mica. It means ‘intelligent raccoon’
Mika
This French version of the name Monica is gaining widespread favor in European countries. It means ‘wise counsel’
Monique
Veda is a Sanskrit name, meaning ‘knowledge and wisdom
Veda
Berit is a variation of the Scandinavia name Brighid and means ‘wise’
Berit
Derived from Greek mythology, Athena was the goddess of wisdom, courage, and inspiration
Athena
Freya
Freya, derived from Norse mythology, was the goddess of love, beauty, and wisdom
Derived from Irish mythology, she was the queen of Connacht. This name signifies intelligence, strength, and a strong-willed nature
Maeve
