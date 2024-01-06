Heading 3

JANUARY 06, 2024

10 baby names that mean Smart & Wise

Socrates is a Greek name, meaning ‘wisdom.’ It also belongs to one of the most famous philosophers of all time

Socrates

Vivek is a Hindu and Sanskrit name, meaning ‘judicious wise or intellect’

Vivek

Hakim is an Arabic and African baby name, meaning ‘wise and intelligent’

Hakim

Mika is a multicultural name with the shine and sparkle of the metallic Mica. It means ‘intelligent raccoon’

Mika

This French version of the name Monica is gaining widespread favor in European countries. It means ‘wise counsel’

Monique 

Veda is a Sanskrit name, meaning ‘knowledge and wisdom

Veda

Berit is a variation of the Scandinavia name Brighid and means ‘wise’

Berit

Derived from Greek mythology, Athena was the goddess of wisdom, courage, and inspiration

Athena

Freya

Freya, derived from Norse mythology, was the goddess of love, beauty, and wisdom

Derived from Irish mythology, she was the queen of Connacht. This name signifies intelligence, strength, and a strong-willed nature

Maeve

