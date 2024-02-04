Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

february 4, 2024

10 baby names with letter 'S'

A beautiful name of Arabic origin meaning "enchanting" or "entertaining"

Samaira

Image Source: Pexels

A strong and capable name of Sanskrit origin meaning "efficient" or "capable". It's a popular choice for boys

Samarth

Image Source: Pexels

A lovely name of Persian origin meaning "eminent" or "distinguished"

Sanaya

Image Source: Pexels

A strong name of Indian origin meaning "pride" or "prestige"

Shaan

Image Source: Pexels

A melodious name of Sanskrit origin meaning "auspicious" or "beautiful"

Shreya

Image Source: Pexels

 A timeless name of Sanskrit origin meaning "one who has attained enlightenment"

Siddharth

Image Source: Pexels

A graceful name of Indian origin meaning "goddess Sita", the wife of Lord Rama

Siya

Image Source: Pexels

A powerful name of Sanskrit origin meaning "sun" or "radiant"

Surya

Image Source: Pexels

A musical name of Sanskrit origin meaning "melody" or "musical note"

Swara

Image Source: Pexels

A beautiful and pleasant name of Indian origin meaning "beautiful" or "pleasant". It's a popular choice for girls

Suhana

Image Source: Pexels

