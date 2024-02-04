Heading 3
10 baby names with letter 'S'
A beautiful name of Arabic origin meaning "enchanting" or "entertaining"
Samaira
A strong and capable name of Sanskrit origin meaning "efficient" or "capable". It's a popular choice for boys
Samarth
A lovely name of Persian origin meaning "eminent" or "distinguished"
Sanaya
A strong name of Indian origin meaning "pride" or "prestige"
Shaan
A melodious name of Sanskrit origin meaning "auspicious" or "beautiful"
Shreya
Siddharth
A graceful name of Indian origin meaning "goddess Sita", the wife of Lord Rama
Siya
A powerful name of Sanskrit origin meaning "sun" or "radiant"
Surya
A musical name of Sanskrit origin meaning "melody" or "musical note"
Swara
A beautiful and pleasant name of Indian origin meaning "beautiful" or "pleasant". It's a popular choice for girls
Suhana
