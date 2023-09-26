Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023
10 baby nursery ideas
Embrace a rainbow theme with colorful decor that’s both cheerful and stimulating
Rainbow Bright
Image: Pexels
Keep it sleek and simple with minimalist furniture and neutral tones
Minimalist Modern
Image: Pexels
Theme the room on a favorite children’s book, like 'Winnie the Pooh' or 'Alice in Wonderland'
Storybook fantasy
Image: Pexels
Create a jungle safari with lush greens, vines, and animal-themed decorations
Jungle adventure
Image: Pexels
Transport your baby into a fairytale world replete with princesses, castles, or enchanted forests
Whimsical fairytale
Image: Pexels
Decorate with stars, planets, and rockets for an out-of-this-world nursery. Glow-in-the-dark star decals on the ceiling can add a magical touch
Space odyssey
Image: Pexels
Achieve a bohemian look with a mix of patterns, textures, and earthy tones, featuring macrame wall hangings and dreamcatchers
Boho bliss
Image: Pexels
Decorate with maps, globes, and travel-themed decor to inspire a sense of adventure
Travel and adventure
Image: Pexels
Design the room as an underwater aquarium with fish tank decals on the walls, bubble-shaped decor, and a calming blue ambiance
Under the sea
Image: Pexels
Incorporate vintage furniture and pastel colors for a timeless, classic look
Vintage chic
Image: Pexels
