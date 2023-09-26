Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 26, 2023

10 baby nursery ideas

Embrace a rainbow theme with colorful decor that’s both cheerful and stimulating

Rainbow Bright

Image: Pexels 

Keep it sleek and simple with minimalist furniture and neutral tones

Minimalist Modern

Image: Pexels 

Theme the room on a favorite children’s book, like 'Winnie the Pooh' or 'Alice in Wonderland'

Storybook fantasy

Image: Pexels 

Create a jungle safari with lush greens, vines, and animal-themed decorations

Jungle adventure

Image: Pexels 

Transport your baby into a fairytale world replete with princesses, castles, or enchanted forests 

Whimsical fairytale

Image: Pexels 

Decorate with stars, planets, and rockets for an out-of-this-world nursery. Glow-in-the-dark star decals on the ceiling can add a magical touch

Space odyssey

Image: Pexels 

Achieve a bohemian look with a mix of patterns, textures, and earthy tones, featuring macrame wall hangings and dreamcatchers

Boho bliss

Image: Pexels 

Decorate with maps, globes, and travel-themed decor to inspire a sense of adventure

Travel and adventure

Image: Pexels 

Design the room as an underwater aquarium with fish tank decals on the walls, bubble-shaped decor, and a calming blue ambiance

Under the sea

Image: Pexels 

Incorporate vintage furniture and pastel colors for a timeless, classic look

Vintage chic

Image: Pexels 

