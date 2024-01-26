Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

January 26, 2024

10 bag essentials to have ft Girls

 Essential for carrying ID, cash, and cards

 Wallet

 Indispensable for communication and emergencies

Phone

 Crucial for access to your home and car

Keys

To maintain cleanliness on the go

Tissues/Hand sanitizer 

Combat dry lips, especially in changing weather

Lip balm 

Compact mirror for quick touch-ups anytime, anywhere

Compact mirror

 Energize with a small, non-perishable treat while you travel

Snack

 Be prepared for unexpected hairstyle changes

Hair ties

Notepad and pen 

Capture notes or thoughts while you are traveling 

 Includes band-aids, pain relievers, and sanitary pads for unforeseen situations

Emergency kit

