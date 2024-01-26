Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 26, 2024
10 bag essentials to have ft Girls
Essential for carrying ID, cash, and cards
Wallet
Images Pexels
Indispensable for communication and emergencies
Phone
Images Pexels
Crucial for access to your home and car
Keys
Images Pexels
To maintain cleanliness on the go
Tissues/Hand sanitizer
Images Pexels
Combat dry lips, especially in changing weather
Images Pexels
Lip balm
Compact mirror for quick touch-ups anytime, anywhere
Compact mirror
Images Pexels
Energize with a small, non-perishable treat while you travel
Snack
Images Pexels
Be prepared for unexpected hairstyle changes
Hair ties
Images Pexels
Notepad and pen
Images Pexels
Capture notes or thoughts while you are traveling
Includes band-aids, pain relievers, and sanitary pads for unforeseen situations
Emergency kit
Images Pexels
