 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

JUNE 20, 2024

10 beautiful beaches in Tamil Nadu

Located at the Southern tip of India, Kanyakumari Beach is famous for its unique spot where the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea seem to merge

Kanyakumari beach

Image Source: Freepik

This beach near Chennai offers fascinating views of Sunny shores and ancient rock-cut sculptures

Mahabalipuram beach

Image Source: Freepik

Known as the world’s second-longest urban beach, Marina Beach is a bustling hotspot in Chennai, where you can enjoy a stroll along the shore

Marina Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Covelong Beach is now a serene retreat with palm trees and silver sands, ideal for water sports, and exploring the historic Dutch fort

Covelong Beach

Image Source: Freepik

Sothavilai beach

Image Source: Freepik

Sothavilai Beach is one of Kanyakumari’s longest and most tranquil beaches, with golden sands and clear blue waters

Also known as  Besant Nagar Beach, this peaceful spot is perfect for unwinding, enjoying the calm atmosphere

Elliot’s beach

Image Source: Freepik

Near Puducherry, Auroville beach offers a tranquil setting with shallow waters and rocky shores

Auroville beach

Image Source: Freepik

Breezy Beach is a less-crowded, and small beach, perfect for a peaceful evening stroll away from the city’s chaos

Breezy beach

Image Source: Freepik

This hidden gem with pristine white sands and a unique offshore pillar monument is the ideal spot for those seeking a quiet beach experience

Sanguthurai beach

Image Source: Freepik

This beach is a peaceful spot for mesmerizing sunset and sunrise views, perfect for enjoying your weekend getaway

Akkarai beach

Image Source: Freepik

