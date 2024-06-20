Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
JUNE 20, 2024
10 beautiful beaches in Tamil Nadu
Located at the Southern tip of India, Kanyakumari Beach is famous for its unique spot where the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea seem to merge
Kanyakumari beach
Image Source: Freepik
This beach near Chennai offers fascinating views of Sunny shores and ancient rock-cut sculptures
Mahabalipuram beach
Image Source: Freepik
Known as the world’s second-longest urban beach, Marina Beach is a bustling hotspot in Chennai, where you can enjoy a stroll along the shore
Marina Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Covelong Beach is now a serene retreat with palm trees and silver sands, ideal for water sports, and exploring the historic Dutch fort
Covelong Beach
Image Source: Freepik
Sothavilai beach
Image Source: Freepik
Sothavilai Beach is one of Kanyakumari’s longest and most tranquil beaches, with golden sands and clear blue waters
Also known as Besant Nagar Beach, this peaceful spot is perfect for unwinding, enjoying the calm atmosphere
Elliot’s beach
Image Source: Freepik
Near Puducherry, Auroville beach offers a tranquil setting with shallow waters and rocky shores
Auroville beach
Image Source: Freepik
Breezy Beach is a less-crowded, and small beach, perfect for a peaceful evening stroll away from the city’s chaos
Breezy beach
Image Source: Freepik
This hidden gem with pristine white sands and a unique offshore pillar monument is the ideal spot for those seeking a quiet beach experience
Sanguthurai beach
Image Source: Freepik
This beach is a peaceful spot for mesmerizing sunset and sunrise views, perfect for enjoying your weekend getaway
Akkarai beach
Image Source: Freepik
