Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

may 29, 2024

10 beautiful cities around the world

Annecy is famous for its picturesque lake, charming canals, medieval architecture, scenic old town, vibrant markets, and the annual Annecy International Animated Film Festival

ANNECY, FRANCE

Image Source: Freepik

Seville is famous for its historic architecture, Flamenco dancing, the Alcazar, Gothic cathedral, La Giralda, tapas cuisine, and vibrant annual festivals

SEVILLE, SPAIN

Image Source: Freepik

Chefchaouen is famous for its blue-painted streets, vibrant markets, stunning mountain views, rich Berber culture, traditional crafts, and relaxed atmosphere

CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO

Image Source: Freepik

From the towering sandstone mountains to the mysterious Nabatean tombs, Alula in Saudi Arabia offers a truly unforgettable experience for visitors

ALULA, SAUDI ARABIA

Image Source: Freepik

Colmar in France is a picturesque town known for its charming half-timbered houses, flower-lined canals, and vibrant atmosphere

COLMAR, FRANCE

Image Source: Freepik

The world knows Kashmir as heaven on earth. The city of Srinagar is a beauty to behold, located on the banks of the Jhelum. The place has colorful gardens, still limpid lakes, and graceful houseboats and shikaras

SRINAGAR, INDIA

Image Source: Freepik

Bergen, Norway is a coastal city surrounded by stunning fjords. Known for its colorful wooden houses, vibrant cultural scene, and outdoor adventures

BERGEN, NORWAY

Image Source: Freepik

Lijiang, China, is famous for its ancient town, Naxi culture, picturesque landscapes, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, and UNESCO World Heritage Site status

LIJIANG, CHINA

Image Source: Freepik

Ronda is famous for its dramatic gorge, Puente Nuevo bridge, historic bullring, stunning views, white-washed buildings, and rich Andalusian culture

RONDA, SPAIN

Image Source: Freepik

With a picturesque riverside setting and famous port wine cellars, Porto offers a unique blend of culture and beauty

PORTO, PORTUGAL

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here