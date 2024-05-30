Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Travel

may 30, 2024

10 beautiful countries to visit in 2024 

No country possibly balances the excitement of the city with nature's calmness as seamlessly as Japan

Japan

 Image: Pexels

It boasts some of the most intriguing landscapes and has a plethora of galleries and museums

New Zealand

 Image: Pexels

Often called a winter wonderland, it has been attracting visitors for centuries for its powdery mountains and clean, crisp air

Switzerland 

 Image: Pexels

From the rugged rocky mountains to the breathtaking coastlines of British Columbia, it offers lots of natural beauty

Canada

 Image: Pexels

Home to Himalayan peaks and Indian Ocean beaches, India’s terrain can only be described as breathtaking

 India

 Image: Pexels

Landscapes, including geysers, waterfalls, and volcanoes, make it a unique and stunning place to live 

 Iceland

 Image: Pexels

Aside from its world-class beaches, Spain is home to 16 national parks

Spain

 Image: Pexels

There are literally hundreds of islands offering something for every type of traveler

 Thailand

 Image: Pexels

Venture outside of Portugal’s capital city to really experience how stunning the country is

Portugal

 Image: Pexels

It is home to some of the prettiest islands in the world, UNESCO-protected sites, lush tropical greenery, and more

 Indonesia 

 Image: Pexels

