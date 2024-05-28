Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 28, 2024

10 Beautiful islands to visit in India

This river island in India is unique because of its beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and experiencing Assamese culture over here

Majuli Island

This island with Portuguese influences and serene beauty has amazing beaches and seafood to enjoy

Diu island

Divar island near Goa is untouched and full of Goan culture, perfect for a peaceful escape

Divar Island

These islands boast unique basaltic rock formations and clear blue water, ideal for making the best of your day trip

St Mary’s Islands

This beautiful destination with stunning beaches and nature is less crowded perfect for budget travelers

Little Andaman Island

The Lakshadweep islands offer calmness and beauty with their coral reefs, marine life, and crystal-clear water

Lakshadweep islands

Home to India’s only active volcano, where you can’t go ashore but can enjoy circling the island by boat offering stunning views

Barren Island

Grand Island near Goa has clear water and a hub for water sports like diving and snorkeling 

Grand island

Great Nicobar Island with its crystal clear waters offers a serene getaway to enjoy a beachy vacation

Great Nicobar Island

The island famous for its scenic beauty and coral reefs, is perfect for those seeking adventure and relaxation

Havelock island

