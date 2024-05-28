Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 28, 2024
10 Beautiful islands to visit in India
This river island in India is unique because of its beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and experiencing Assamese culture over here
Majuli Island
Image Source: Freepik
This island with Portuguese influences and serene beauty has amazing beaches and seafood to enjoy
Diu island
Image Source: Freepik
Divar island near Goa is untouched and full of Goan culture, perfect for a peaceful escape
Divar Island
Image Source: Freepik
These islands boast unique basaltic rock formations and clear blue water, ideal for making the best of your day trip
St Mary’s Islands
Image Source: Freepik
This beautiful destination with stunning beaches and nature is less crowded perfect for budget travelers
Little Andaman Island
Image Source: Freepik
The Lakshadweep islands offer calmness and beauty with their coral reefs, marine life, and crystal-clear water
Lakshadweep islands
Image Source: Freepik
Home to India’s only active volcano, where you can’t go ashore but can enjoy circling the island by boat offering stunning views
Barren Island
Image Source: Freepik
Grand Island near Goa has clear water and a hub for water sports like diving and snorkeling
Grand island
Image Source: Freepik
Great Nicobar Island with its crystal clear waters offers a serene getaway to enjoy a beachy vacation
Great Nicobar Island
Image Source: Freepik
The island famous for its scenic beauty and coral reefs, is perfect for those seeking adventure and relaxation
Havelock island
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.