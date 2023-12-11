Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
DECEMBER 11, 2023
10 beautiful lines by Shakespeare
To be or not to be, that is the question-Hamlet
All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players-As You Like It
What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet-Romeo and Juliet
Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?-Sonnet 18
If music be the food of love, play on-Twelfth Night
If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?-The Merchant of Venice
All that glitters is not gold-The Merchant of Venice
Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once-Julius Caesar
Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind-A Midsummer Night’s Dream
