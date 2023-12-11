Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

10 beautiful lines by Shakespeare

To be or not to be, that is the question-Hamlet

#1

Image: Pexels

All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players-As You Like It

#2

Image: Pexels

What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet-Romeo and Juliet

#3

Image: Pexels

Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them 

#4

Image: Pexels

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?-Sonnet 18

#5

Image: Pexels

If music be the food of love, play on-Twelfth Night

#6

Image: Pexels

If you prick us, do we not bleed? If you tickle us, do we not laugh? If you poison us, do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not revenge?-The Merchant of Venice

#7

Image: Pexels

All that glitters is not gold-The Merchant of Venice

#8

Image: Pexels

Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once-Julius Caesar 

#9

Image: Pexels

Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind-A Midsummer Night’s Dream 

#10

Image: Pexels

