10 beautiful love quotes 

OCTOBER 24, 2023

"I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." —J.R.R. Tolkien

"For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." - Rosemonde Gerard

“I wonder what it would be like to melt into your sweet arms and stay there for eternity.” — Christy Ann Martine

“Sometimes, your nearness takes my breath away, and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” ―Robert Sexton

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me." - Nicholas Sparks

"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." — Nicholas Sparks

“Love is when someone gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing.” – Torquato Tasso

“I see these lights, every time I look into your eyes. It crosses my heart, and make me feel in love.” – Jayson Engay

