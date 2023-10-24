Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
10 beautiful love quotes
OCTOBER 24, 2023
"I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." —J.R.R. Tolkien
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." - Rosemonde Gerard
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“I wonder what it would be like to melt into your sweet arms and stay there for eternity.” — Christy Ann Martine
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“Sometimes, your nearness takes my breath away, and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.” ―Robert Sexton
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me." - Nicholas Sparks
#5
Image Source: Pexels
"Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." — Nicholas Sparks
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Love is when someone gives you a piece of your soul that you never knew was missing.” – Torquato Tasso
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“I see these lights, every time I look into your eyes. It crosses my heart, and make me feel in love.” – Jayson Engay
#8
Image Source: Pexels
If you hang these by the entrance, it brings in positive energy. However, it is advised not to hang them wherever you sleep, study, or even eat
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Hanging meaningful artwork on the walls goes a long way toward inviting positive energy into the home
Hanging artwork
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.