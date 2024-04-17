Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 17, 2024
10 Beautiful Manifestation Quotes
“Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it”
– Maya Angelou
#1
“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions”
– Albert Einstein
#2
“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
#3
“Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice”
–William Jennings Brian
#4
"What you seek is seeking you; align your vibration with your desires and watch them manifest"
– Rumi
#5
“When your primary function is to be happy, then whatever comes to you is irrelevant. Happiness is your true manifestation”
– Gabrielle Bernstein
#6
“The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind”
– William James
#7
#8
“Keep your thoughts positive, because your thoughts become your words”
– Gandhi
#9
“A person is what he or she thinks about all day long”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
#10
“If you can dream it, you can do it”
– Walt Disney
