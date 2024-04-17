Heading 3

APRIL 17, 2024

10 Beautiful Manifestation Quotes 

“Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it”
– Maya Angelou 

#1

“Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions”
 – Albert Einstein

#2

“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen” 
– Ralph Waldo Emerson

#3

“Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice”
–William Jennings Brian

#4

"What you seek is seeking you; align your vibration with your desires and watch them manifest"
 – Rumi

#5

“When your primary function is to be happy, then whatever comes to you is irrelevant. Happiness is your true manifestation” 
– Gabrielle Bernstein

#6

“The greatest discovery of my generation is that human beings can alter their lives by altering their attitudes of mind”
 – William James

#7

#8

“Keep your thoughts positive, because your thoughts become your words”
 – Gandhi

#9

“A person is what he or she thinks about all day long”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson

#10

“If you can dream it, you can do it”
 – Walt Disney

