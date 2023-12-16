Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 16, 2023

10 beautiful places to visit in China

Located in the capital city of Beijing this ravishing 180 acres complex consists of some marvelous artifacts and pieces of Chinese history 

Forbidden City

Image Source: Pexels 

You'll be mesmerized by the gorgeous sculpture made in honor of 8000 dead soldiers, at least 2000 years ago 

Terracotta Army

Image Source: Pexels 

Named a UNESCO World Heritage site recently, the stunning Temple of Heaven was constructed 600 years ago in Beijing 

Temple of Heaven

Image Source: Pexels 

Built around 2000 years ago this historical 6000-km long wall is the most iconic place in the vibrant country

Great Wall Of China

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoy the scenic beauty of the river and the city skyline at this fascinating place 

The Bund, Shanghai

Image Source: Pexels 

Called ‘Paradise on Earth’ this beautiful lake is surrounded by temples, pagoda, gardens, and mountains which attracts a humongous amount of tourists from all over the world 

West Lake, Hangzhou 

Image Source: Pexels 

Filled with lush greenery and enchanting hills, the beauty of this destination will be embedded in your mind forever 

Yangshuo County

Image Source: Pexels 

Make a spiritual pilgrimage to Lhasa, the centuries-old holy center of Tibetan Buddhism seated amidst the soaring Himalayan peaks

Lhasa, Tibet

Image Source: Pexels 

The beautiful floating mountains of this place will make you spellbound 

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park

Image Source: Pexels 

Pay homage to the serene 1,200-year old Leshan Giant Buddha, the tallest pre-modern statue in the world at over 230 feet carved ingeniously into the cliffside overlooking the confluence of three rivers 

Leshan Giant Buddha

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here