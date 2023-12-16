Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
December 16, 2023
10 beautiful places to visit in China
Located in the capital city of Beijing this ravishing 180 acres complex consists of some marvelous artifacts and pieces of Chinese history
Forbidden City
You'll be mesmerized by the gorgeous sculpture made in honor of 8000 dead soldiers, at least 2000 years ago
Terracotta Army
Named a UNESCO World Heritage site recently, the stunning Temple of Heaven was constructed 600 years ago in Beijing
Temple of Heaven
Built around 2000 years ago this historical 6000-km long wall is the most iconic place in the vibrant country
Great Wall Of China
Enjoy the scenic beauty of the river and the city skyline at this fascinating place
The Bund, Shanghai
Called ‘Paradise on Earth’ this beautiful lake is surrounded by temples, pagoda, gardens, and mountains which attracts a humongous amount of tourists from all over the world
West Lake, Hangzhou
Filled with lush greenery and enchanting hills, the beauty of this destination will be embedded in your mind forever
Yangshuo County
Make a spiritual pilgrimage to Lhasa, the centuries-old holy center of Tibetan Buddhism seated amidst the soaring Himalayan peaks
Lhasa, Tibet
The beautiful floating mountains of this place will make you spellbound
Zhangjiajie National Forest Park
Pay homage to the serene 1,200-year old Leshan Giant Buddha, the tallest pre-modern statue in the world at over 230 feet carved ingeniously into the cliffside overlooking the confluence of three rivers
Leshan Giant Buddha
