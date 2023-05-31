mAY 31, 2023
10 Beauty affirmations
As per beautyholic, if you say these affirmations daily, you will attract beautiful skin
No.1
The happier I am, the more beautiful I become
No.2
My beauty is the greatest gift
No.3
I love the person I see in the mirror
No.4
I don’t need to change myself to feel or look attractive
No.5
I was born beautiful and I know this
No.6
I like my natural look
No.7
I accept compliments easily because I know I deserve them
No.8
I choose to be pretty, to be attractive, to be beautiful, to be gorgeous
No.9
My body is sexy and gorgeous
No.10
