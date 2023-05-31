mAY 31, 2023

Heading 3

10 Beauty affirmations

As per beautyholic, if you say these affirmations daily, you will attract beautiful skin

No.1

The happier I am, the more beautiful I become

No.2

My beauty is the greatest gift

No.3

I love the person I see in the mirror

No.4

I don’t need to change myself to feel or look attractive

No.5

I was born beautiful and I know this

No.6

I like my natural look

No.7

I accept compliments easily because I know I deserve them

No.8

I choose to be pretty, to be attractive, to be beautiful, to be gorgeous

No.9

My body is sexy and gorgeous

No.10

