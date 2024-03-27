Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 27, 2024
10 Beauty hacks by Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari swears by natural ingredients like aloe vera, milk, oats and gram flour for her skincare, tailoring her routine to her skin needs
Simple skincare routine
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Despite her preference for natural products, Hydari acknowledges the importance of sunscreen
Sun protection
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
New bride Aditi Rao Hydari keeps a multipurpose ointment handy for skin emergencies
Skin emergency essentials
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
The actress’ radiant complexion isn’t just from skincare, she gives importance to eating antioxidant-rich foods like ghee, barries, and greens
Inner glow
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Hydari also prioritizes haircare routine with nourishing masks and oil massages to maintain healthy locks
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Haircare
Aditi Rao Hydari keeps the hair off her face by tying it up with headbands and barrettes
Cute hair accessories
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
The actress embraces a South Indian Martial art for strength, flexibility, and posture improvement
Amazing workout
Video: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Even amidst a busy schedule, the actress takes time out for workouts like yoga and circuit training to stay active
Daily exercise
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Bold brows
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari embraces bold and well-groomed brows as a game-changer for an overall look
Hydari’s beauty mantra is all about simplicity and effortless styling, favoring minimal makeup with pink cheeks and bold lips
Minimal makeup look
Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.