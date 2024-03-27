Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

10 Beauty hacks by Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari swears by natural ingredients like aloe vera, milk, oats and gram flour for her skincare, tailoring her routine to her skin needs

Simple skincare routine

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Despite her preference for natural products, Hydari acknowledges the importance of sunscreen

Sun protection

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

New bride Aditi Rao Hydari keeps a multipurpose ointment handy for skin emergencies

Skin emergency essentials

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

The actress’ radiant complexion isn’t just from skincare, she gives importance to eating antioxidant-rich foods like ghee, barries, and greens

Inner glow

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Hydari also prioritizes haircare routine with nourishing masks and oil massages to maintain healthy locks

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Haircare

Aditi Rao Hydari keeps the hair off her face by tying it up with headbands and barrettes

Cute hair accessories

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

The actress embraces a South Indian Martial art for strength, flexibility, and posture improvement

Amazing workout

Video: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Even amidst a busy schedule, the actress takes time out for workouts like yoga and circuit training to stay active

Daily exercise

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Bold brows

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari embraces bold and well-groomed brows as a game-changer for an overall look

Hydari’s beauty mantra is all about simplicity and effortless styling, favoring minimal makeup with pink cheeks and bold lips

Minimal makeup look

Image: Aditi Roy Hydari's Instagram

