Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

july 09, 2024

10 Beauty Hacks Using Everyday Household Items

Coconut oil can effectively remove makeup without irritating your skin. Apply a small amount to a cotton pad and gently wipe away makeup

Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover

Image Source: Freepik

Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to create a paste. Brush your teeth with it once a week for a brighter smile

 Baking Soda for Teeth Whitening

Image Source: Freepik

Honey has antibacterial properties and is a natural moisturizer. Apply a thin layer to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water

Honey as a Face Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water (1:2 ratio) and use it as a toner to balance your skin’s pH and reduce acne

Apple Cider Vinegar Toner

Image Source: Freepik

Mix used coffee grounds with a bit of olive oil to create a natural exfoliator for soft, smooth skin

Coffee Grounds Exfoliator

Image Source: Freepik

Place cooled, used green tea bags on your eyes for 10-15 minutes to reduce puffiness and dark circles

Image Source: Freepik

Green Tea Bags for Puffy Eyes

Add a cup of ground oatmeal to your bath to soothe and moisturize dry, itchy skin

Oatmeal Bath for Dry Skin

Image Source: Freepik

Mix sugar with honey or olive oil to create a gentle lip scrub. Massage onto lips to remove dead skin cells

 Sugar Lip Scrub

Image Source: Freepik

Use cornstarch as a natural dry shampoo. Sprinkle a small amount onto your roots and brush through to absorb excess oil

Cornstarch Dry Shampoo

Image Source: Freepik

Apply olive oil to the ends of your hair to combat dryness and split ends. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing out

Olive Oil Hair Treatment

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here