Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 Beauty Hacks Using Everyday Household Items
Coconut oil can effectively remove makeup without irritating your skin. Apply a small amount to a cotton pad and gently wipe away makeup
Coconut Oil as Makeup Remover
Mix a small amount of baking soda with water to create a paste. Brush your teeth with it once a week for a brighter smile
Baking Soda for Teeth Whitening
Honey has antibacterial properties and is a natural moisturizer. Apply a thin layer to your face, leave it on for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water
Honey as a Face Mask
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water (1:2 ratio) and use it as a toner to balance your skin’s pH and reduce acne
Apple Cider Vinegar Toner
Mix used coffee grounds with a bit of olive oil to create a natural exfoliator for soft, smooth skin
Coffee Grounds Exfoliator
Place cooled, used green tea bags on your eyes for 10-15 minutes to reduce puffiness and dark circles
Green Tea Bags for Puffy Eyes
Add a cup of ground oatmeal to your bath to soothe and moisturize dry, itchy skin
Oatmeal Bath for Dry Skin
Mix sugar with honey or olive oil to create a gentle lip scrub. Massage onto lips to remove dead skin cells
Sugar Lip Scrub
Use cornstarch as a natural dry shampoo. Sprinkle a small amount onto your roots and brush through to absorb excess oil
Cornstarch Dry Shampoo
Apply olive oil to the ends of your hair to combat dryness and split ends. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing out
Olive Oil Hair Treatment
