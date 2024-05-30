Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

LIFESTYLE

may 30, 2024

10 beauty hacks with leftover mangoes

Blend ripe mango with honey and yogurt for a hydrating face mask

Face Mask

Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram 

Combine mango puree with sugar for a refreshing body scrub

Body Scrub

Image: Krittika Sharma Instagram 

Blend mango with coconut oil and yogurt to make a nourishing hair mask. Apply to your hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, and then wash it out for soft, shiny hair

Hair mask 

Image: Tanya Sharma Instagram

Mix mango butter and coconut oil to create a moisturizing lip balm

Lip Balm

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Blend mango with aloe vera gel for a soothing eye cream

Eye Cream

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Rub mango peel on nails for strengthening and brightening effects

Nail Treatment

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

Mash mango and mix it with some oatmeal and honey. Use this mixture to exfoliate and moisturize your hands

Hand mask 

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Blend mango with a bit of water and strain it to get the juice. Use this juice as a natural toner to tighten pores and refresh your skin

Toner

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

Combine mango pulp with sea salt and a bit of olive oil for a rejuvenating foot scrub

Foot Scrub

Image: Freepik

Apply mango pulp directly to dark spots and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing. The vitamin C in mango can help lighten dark spots over time

Dark Spot Corrector

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here