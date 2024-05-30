Heading 3
Jiya Surana
may 30, 2024
10 beauty hacks with leftover mangoes
Blend ripe mango with honey and yogurt for a hydrating face mask
Face Mask
Image: Sasha Jairam Instagram
Combine mango puree with sugar for a refreshing body scrub
Body Scrub
Image: Krittika Sharma Instagram
Blend mango with coconut oil and yogurt to make a nourishing hair mask. Apply to your hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, and then wash it out for soft, shiny hair
Hair mask
Image: Tanya Sharma Instagram
Mix mango butter and coconut oil to create a moisturizing lip balm
Lip Balm
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Blend mango with aloe vera gel for a soothing eye cream
Eye Cream
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Rub mango peel on nails for strengthening and brightening effects
Nail Treatment
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Mash mango and mix it with some oatmeal and honey. Use this mixture to exfoliate and moisturize your hands
Hand mask
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Blend mango with a bit of water and strain it to get the juice. Use this juice as a natural toner to tighten pores and refresh your skin
Toner
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Combine mango pulp with sea salt and a bit of olive oil for a rejuvenating foot scrub
Foot Scrub
Image: Freepik
Apply mango pulp directly to dark spots and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing. The vitamin C in mango can help lighten dark spots over time
Dark Spot Corrector
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
