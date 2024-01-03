Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
10 beauty resolutions in 2024
JANUARY 03, 2024
Prioritize skincare by establishing a consistent routine and using quality products
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace minimal makeup days to let your skin breathe
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Experiment with new hairstyles or hair colors for a fresh look
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Take time for self-care and relaxation to reduce stress and promote overall well-being
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and glowing from within
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Experiment with different makeup looks and techniques to enhance your natural features
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Incorporate more natural and organic beauty products into your routine
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Stay active to boost circulation and enhance a natural glow
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Get enough beauty sleep to allow your skin to rejuvenate and repair overnight
Express yourself through real beauty without adhering to trends that don't resonate with you
#10
Image Source: Pexels
