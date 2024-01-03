Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

10 beauty resolutions in 2024

JANUARY 03, 2024

Prioritize skincare by establishing a consistent routine and using quality products

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace minimal makeup days to let your skin breathe

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Experiment with new hairstyles or hair colors for a fresh look

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Take time for self-care and relaxation to reduce stress and promote overall well-being

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and glowing from within

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Experiment with different makeup looks and techniques to enhance your natural features

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Incorporate more natural and organic beauty products into your routine

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Stay active to boost circulation and enhance a natural glow

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Get enough beauty sleep to allow your skin to rejuvenate and repair overnight

Express yourself through real beauty without adhering to trends that don't resonate with you

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here