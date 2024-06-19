Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2024
10 beauty secrets from Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan keeps her routine exciting with cycling, pilates, run six times a week, motivating herself with some energetic songs
Exciting routine
Video Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Sara swears by stretching and yoga post-workout to stay flexible, and boost circulation, ensuring she’s ready for the next challenge
Stretch for flex
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
The actress's secret to a strong core lies in Pilates, sculpting balance while enhancing overall body strength and posture
Boost energy with Pilates
Video Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Sara maintains her energy with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats
Balanced diet
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Glowing skin secrets
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Beyond skincare, Sara achieves her radiant complexion through ample sleep, hydration, and regular exercise, with some DIY fruit facials
Sara’s hair is all about volume and glam. She rocks soft curls and big hairdos, preferring them over her naturally straight locks
Experiment with hair
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Sara embraces her hair with playful accessories like chic headbands, scrunchies, and stylish barrettes
Accessorize hair
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
Sara’s makeup journey taught her that warm base tones complement her skin best, and she also opted for a subtle highlighter
Subtle makeup
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
The actress loves experimenting with her eye makeup from dramatic winged liner to sultry smokey eyes
Wow Eyes
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress isn’t afraid to push the boundaries with makeup, like trying bold choices like yellow shadow, or blue lipstick
Bold makeup
Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram
