JUNE 19, 2024

10 beauty secrets from Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan keeps her routine exciting with cycling, pilates, run six times a week, motivating herself with some energetic songs

Exciting routine

Video Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Sara swears by stretching and yoga post-workout to stay flexible, and boost circulation, ensuring she’s ready for the next challenge

Stretch for flex

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

The actress's secret to a strong core lies in Pilates, sculpting balance while enhancing overall body strength and posture

Boost energy with Pilates

Video Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Sara maintains her energy with a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats

Balanced diet

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Glowing skin secrets

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Beyond skincare, Sara achieves her radiant complexion through ample sleep, hydration, and regular exercise, with some DIY fruit facials

Sara’s hair is all about volume and glam. She rocks soft curls and big hairdos, preferring them over her naturally straight locks

Experiment with hair

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Sara embraces her hair with playful accessories like chic headbands, scrunchies, and stylish barrettes

Accessorize hair

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

Sara’s makeup journey taught her that warm base tones complement her skin best, and she also opted for a subtle highlighter

Subtle makeup

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

The actress loves experimenting with her eye makeup from dramatic winged liner to sultry smokey eyes 

Wow Eyes

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress isn’t afraid to push the boundaries with makeup, like trying bold choices like yellow shadow, or blue lipstick

Bold makeup

Image Source: saraalikhan95 Instagram

