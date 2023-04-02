Heading 3

APRIL 02, 2023

10 beauty secrets you should follow

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

A good cleanser can cleanse your pores and get rid of excess oil and dirt without removing your moisture

Cleanser

Source: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Lack of moisture can lead your skin to develop acne. The best time to apply a moisturizer is after a shower and before sleeping

Moisturize well

Whenever you intend to go out slather on a layer of Sunscreen with SPF 30 to prevent sun damage

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Don’t forget sun block

Stressing can lead to wrinkles and early aging of skin. A soothing massage or a face mask can do the job for you

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

De-stress often

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

Eat your greens

Green veggies are high in Vitamin A which can combat acne by slowing down the secretion of sebum. Apart from this, this nutrient can help your skin detoxify

Use homemade recipes as often as you can. A natural face mask consisting of ingredients like yogurt and oatmeal can make your skin glow

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Homemade mask

Drinking lots and lots of water is basic skincare. Hydrating yourself will help your skin maintain moisture

Source: Samantha Instagram

Hydrate

Exfoliate your face once a week to unclog your pores and prevent yourself from breakouts

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Exfoliate

Add this product to your skincare regime for protection against sun damage and better skin complexion

Source: Alanna Panday Instagram

Vitamin C

A lot of people have a bad habit of applying tons of skincare products on their face. This can do the opposite of what you are trying and will irritate the skin

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Don’t overuse products

