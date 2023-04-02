APRIL 02, 2023
10 beauty secrets you should follow
A good cleanser can cleanse your pores and get rid of excess oil and dirt without removing your moisture
Cleanser
Lack of moisture can lead your skin to develop acne. The best time to apply a moisturizer is after a shower and before sleeping
Moisturize well
Whenever you intend to go out slather on a layer of Sunscreen with SPF 30 to prevent sun damage
Don’t forget sun block
Stressing can lead to wrinkles and early aging of skin. A soothing massage or a face mask can do the job for you
De-stress often
Eat your greens
Green veggies are high in Vitamin A which can combat acne by slowing down the secretion of sebum. Apart from this, this nutrient can help your skin detoxify
Use homemade recipes as often as you can. A natural face mask consisting of ingredients like yogurt and oatmeal can make your skin glow
Homemade mask
Drinking lots and lots of water is basic skincare. Hydrating yourself will help your skin maintain moisture
Hydrate
Exfoliate your face once a week to unclog your pores and prevent yourself from breakouts
Exfoliate
Add this product to your skincare regime for protection against sun damage and better skin complexion
Vitamin C
A lot of people have a bad habit of applying tons of skincare products on their face. This can do the opposite of what you are trying and will irritate the skin
Don’t overuse products
