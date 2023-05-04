Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

MAY 04, 2023

10 Beauty Tips On A Budget

Image- Pexels

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can be used on your face, hair, and body. It's affordable and doesn't contain any harsh chemicals

Use coconut oil as a moisturizer

Image- Pexels

Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated, helps flush out toxins, and can prevent breakouts

Drink lots of water

Image- Pexels

Try DIY face masks

You can make face masks at home using ingredients like honey, yogurt, and oatmeal. They're inexpensive and can help improve the appearance of your skin

Image- Pexels

Soak tea bags in cold water and place them on your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles

Use tea bags to reduce puffiness

Image- Pexels

Baking soda can be mixed with water to create a gentle exfoliating paste for your face and body

Use baking soda as a natural exfoliant

Image- Pexels

Vaseline is a cheap and effective lip balm that can keep your lips moisturized

Use Vaseline as a lip balm

Image- Pexels

Apple cider vinegar can help balance your skin's pH levels and improve its appearance when used as a toner

Apple cider vinegar as a toner

Image- Pexels

Sleeping well can help prevent dark circles and puffiness around your eyes, and promote healthy-looking skin

Get a good night's sleep

Image- Pexels

Aloe vera gel is a natural and affordable ingredient that can help soothe irritated or sunburnt skin

Aloe vera gel as a soothing agent

Image- Pexels

Baby powder can be used to absorb excess oil and refresh your hair between washes

Baby powder as dry shampoo

