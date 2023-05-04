MAY 04, 2023
10 Beauty Tips On A Budget
Image- Pexels
Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can be used on your face, hair, and body. It's affordable and doesn't contain any harsh chemicals
Use coconut oil as a moisturizer
Image- Pexels
Drinking plenty of water keeps your skin hydrated, helps flush out toxins, and can prevent breakouts
Drink lots of water
Image- Pexels
Try DIY face masks
You can make face masks at home using ingredients like honey, yogurt, and oatmeal. They're inexpensive and can help improve the appearance of your skin
Image- Pexels
Soak tea bags in cold water and place them on your eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles
Use tea bags to reduce puffiness
Image- Pexels
Baking soda can be mixed with water to create a gentle exfoliating paste for your face and body
Use baking soda as a natural exfoliant
Image- Pexels
Vaseline is a cheap and effective lip balm that can keep your lips moisturized
Use Vaseline as a lip balm
Image- Pexels
Apple cider vinegar can help balance your skin's pH levels and improve its appearance when used as a toner
Apple cider vinegar as a toner
Image- Pexels
Sleeping well can help prevent dark circles and puffiness around your eyes, and promote healthy-looking skin
Get a good night's sleep
Image- Pexels
Aloe vera gel is a natural and affordable ingredient that can help soothe irritated or sunburnt skin
Aloe vera gel as a soothing agent
Image- Pexels
Baby powder can be used to absorb excess oil and refresh your hair between washes
Baby powder as dry shampoo
