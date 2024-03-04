Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 04, 2024

10 Bedtime habits for healthy hair

Your hair locks are weakest when they’re wet, so let your hair dry before going to bed

Avoid sleeping with wet hair

Image Source: Freepik

All day working and turning in sleep can tangle your hair, so use wide-tooth comb to gently detangle and avoid hair damage

Detangle your hair

Image Source: Freepik

Put on some conditioner and leave it in for silky and nourished hair

Leave-in conditioner

Image Source: Freepik

It is essential to keep your hair hydrated with a hydration treatment or oil before bedtime

Keep your hair hydrated

Image Source: Freepik

When you go to sleep, let your hair down to allow it to relax and minimize breakage

Image Source: Freepik

Keep hair loose

Trim your hair regularly once in a month to remove split ends and make it look good

Regular trims

Image Source: Freepik

Use a silky cover for your pillowcase to let your hair slide smoothly and avoid breakage

Use Silk pillowcase

Image Source: Freepik

Keeping loose hairstyle during sleep let you reduce stress and help you have a peaceful sleep

Avoid tight hairstyles

Image Source: Freepik

Stress-relief routine

Image Source: Freepik

Take enough time to relax to reduce your whole day stress 

While sleeping cover your hair with silky scarf to protect them from friction 

Silk scarf

Image Source: Freepik

