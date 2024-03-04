Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 04, 2024
10 Bedtime habits for healthy hair
Your hair locks are weakest when they’re wet, so let your hair dry before going to bed
Avoid sleeping with wet hair
Image Source: Freepik
All day working and turning in sleep can tangle your hair, so use wide-tooth comb to gently detangle and avoid hair damage
Detangle your hair
Image Source: Freepik
Put on some conditioner and leave it in for silky and nourished hair
Leave-in conditioner
Image Source: Freepik
It is essential to keep your hair hydrated with a hydration treatment or oil before bedtime
Keep your hair hydrated
Image Source: Freepik
When you go to sleep, let your hair down to allow it to relax and minimize breakage
Image Source: Freepik
Keep hair loose
Trim your hair regularly once in a month to remove split ends and make it look good
Regular trims
Image Source: Freepik
Use a silky cover for your pillowcase to let your hair slide smoothly and avoid breakage
Use Silk pillowcase
Image Source: Freepik
Keeping loose hairstyle during sleep let you reduce stress and help you have a peaceful sleep
Avoid tight hairstyles
Image Source: Freepik
Stress-relief routine
Image Source: Freepik
Take enough time to relax to reduce your whole day stress
While sleeping cover your hair with silky scarf to protect them from friction
Silk scarf
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.