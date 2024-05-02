Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 02, 2024

10 Beetroot Dessert Recipes To Try

A rich and moist chocolate cake that is made with grated beetroot for added moisture and nutrition

Beetroot Chocolate Cake

Image Source: freepik

Fudgy and gooey brownies with a hint of earthy sweetness from roasted beetroot puree; a delectable and healthy treat! 

 Beetroot Brownies

Image Source: freepik

A creamy and smooth Italian dessert infused with beetroot juice for a vibrant color and earthy flavor; you’ll find this amalgamation of health and taste extremely decadent! 

Beetroot Panna Cotta

Image Source:  freepik

 A unique twist on the classic and creamy cheesecake, with a beetroot-infused crust and a soft filling

Beetroot Cheesecake

Image Source:  freepik

Creamy beetroot-flavored ice cream, perfect for those looking for a refreshing and slightly unusual icy treat

Image Source: freepik

Beetroot Ice Cream

A savory-sweet tart with a beetroot and goat cheese filling, topped with a balsamic glaze; looks appetizing and tastes wholesome

Beetroot Tart

Image Source: freepik

 Delicate French macarons are filled with a beetroot-infused ganache for a burst of color and flavor

Beetroot Macarons

Image Source: freepik

 Beetroot Mousse

Image Source: freepik

 Light and airy mousse recipe made with whipped beetroot puree, ideal for a guilt-free dessert for diet conscious people

 Beetroot Tiramisu

Image Source: freepik

A twist on the classic Italian dessert, with layers of beetroot-infused mascarpone cream; indeed a smart way to incorporate healthy ingredients to a decadent dessert

Indulgent chocolate truffles, packed with a surprising beetroot-y center, rolled in cocoa powder or chopped nuts for added texture; thus offering a unique earthy taste and vibrant hue to the regular truffle

Beetroot Truffles

Image Source:  freepik

