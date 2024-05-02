10 Beetroot Dessert Recipes To Try

A rich and moist chocolate cake that is made with grated beetroot for added moisture and nutrition
Beetroot Chocolate Cake
Image Source: freepik
Fudgy and gooey brownies with a hint of earthy sweetness from roasted beetroot puree; a delectable and healthy treat!
Beetroot Brownies
Image Source: freepik
A creamy and smooth Italian dessert infused with beetroot juice for a vibrant color and earthy flavor; you’ll find this amalgamation of health and taste extremely decadent!
Beetroot Panna Cotta
Image Source: freepik
A unique twist on the classic and creamy cheesecake, with a beetroot-infused crust and a soft filling
Beetroot Cheesecake
Image Source: freepik
Creamy beetroot-flavored ice cream, perfect for those looking for a refreshing and slightly unusual icy treat
Image Source: freepik
Beetroot Ice Cream
A savory-sweet tart with a beetroot and goat cheese filling, topped with a balsamic glaze; looks appetizing and tastes wholesome
Beetroot Tart
Image Source: freepik
Delicate French macarons are filled with a beetroot-infused ganache for a burst of color and flavor
Beetroot Macarons
Image Source: freepik
Beetroot Mousse
Image Source: freepik
Light and airy mousse recipe made with whipped beetroot puree, ideal for a guilt-free dessert for diet conscious people
Beetroot Tiramisu
Image Source: freepik
A twist on the classic Italian dessert, with layers of beetroot-infused mascarpone cream; indeed a smart way to incorporate healthy ingredients to a decadent dessert
Indulgent chocolate truffles, packed with a surprising beetroot-y center, rolled in cocoa powder or chopped nuts for added texture; thus offering a unique earthy taste and vibrant hue to the regular truffle