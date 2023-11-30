Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 30, 2023
10 beetroot recipes to try
Roast beets to perfection and toss them with arugula, feta cheese, and a balsamic glaze for a flavorful and nutritious salad
Roasted Balsamic Beet Salad
Image Source: Pexels
Beetroot soup, with its vibrant hue and earthy flavor, is a delightful blend of health and taste, warming the soul with every spoonful
Beetroot soup
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your hummus game by adding roasted beets to the mix. The result is a visually stunning and deliciously creamy dip
Beetroot Hummus
Image Source: Pixabay
Refresh your body with a vibrant juice featuring beets, ginger, carrots, and apples. This detoxifying blend is both nutritious and invigorating
Beetroot and Ginger Detox Juice
Image Source: Pexels
Beetroot pancakes bring a colorful twist to breakfast, blending the earthy sweetness of beets into a stack of fluffy delights
Beetroot pancakes
Image Source: Pixabay
Stir-fry grated beets with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and coconut for a Kerala-inspired Thoran that’s both nutritious and flavorful
Beetroot Thoran (Stir-fry)
Image Source: Pixabay
Infuse the earthy flavors of beets into a creamy risotto for a comforting and visually striking dish
Beetroot Risotto
Image Source: Pexels
Start your day with a burst of color and nutrients by blending beets with your favorite fruits and topping the smoothie bowl with granola and seeds
Beetroot Smoothie Bowl
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge your sweet tooth with a rich and decadent beetroot halwa, cooked to perfection with ghee, sugar, and a hint of cardamom
Beetroot Halwa
Image Source: Pexels
Craft a wholesome veggie burger by combining beets, lentils, and a medley of spices. Serve it with your favorite toppings for a satisfying meal
Beetroot and Lentil Burger
Image Source: Pexels
