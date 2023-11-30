Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

10 beetroot recipes to try

Roast beets to perfection and toss them with arugula, feta cheese, and a balsamic glaze for a flavorful and nutritious salad

Roasted Balsamic Beet Salad

Image Source: Pexels

Beetroot soup, with its vibrant hue and earthy flavor, is a delightful blend of health and taste, warming the soul with every spoonful

Beetroot soup

Image Source: Pexels

Elevate your hummus game by adding roasted beets to the mix. The result is a visually stunning and deliciously creamy dip

Beetroot Hummus

Image Source: Pixabay

Refresh your body with a vibrant juice featuring beets, ginger, carrots, and apples. This detoxifying blend is both nutritious and invigorating

Beetroot and Ginger Detox Juice

Image Source: Pexels

Beetroot pancakes bring a colorful twist to breakfast, blending the earthy sweetness of beets into a stack of fluffy delights

Beetroot pancakes

Image Source: Pixabay

Stir-fry grated beets with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and coconut for a Kerala-inspired Thoran that’s both nutritious and flavorful

Beetroot Thoran (Stir-fry)

Image Source: Pixabay

Infuse the earthy flavors of beets into a creamy risotto for a comforting and visually striking dish

Beetroot Risotto

Image Source: Pexels

Start your day with a burst of color and nutrients by blending beets with your favorite fruits and topping the smoothie bowl with granola and seeds

Beetroot Smoothie Bowl

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge your sweet tooth with a rich and decadent beetroot halwa, cooked to perfection with ghee, sugar, and a hint of cardamom

Beetroot Halwa

Image Source: Pexels

Craft a wholesome veggie burger by combining beets, lentils, and a medley of spices. Serve it with your favorite toppings for a satisfying meal

Beetroot and Lentil Burger

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here