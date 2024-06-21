Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 21, 2024
10 benefits of 30 minutes exercise routine
Increases your Basal Metabolic Rate, thereby helping you to achieve your ideal or desired body weight
#1
Helps to boost your immune system
#2
Helps to regularize hormonal imbalance, if any, and makes you feel rejuvenated
#3
The routine will take care of your lipid profile and thyroid
#4
Helps to improve your overall flexibility of the muscles and joints
#5
Helps increasing focus and concentration
#6
Helps to improve quality of your sleep
#7
Reduces feeling of depression and anxiety
#8
Lowers blood pressure and improves heart health
#9
Regular exercise helps you stay in shape and feel good about your body
#10
