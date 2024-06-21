Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

june 21, 2024

10 benefits of 30 minutes exercise routine

Increases your Basal Metabolic Rate, thereby helping you to achieve your ideal or desired body weight

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Helps to boost your immune system 

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Helps to regularize hormonal imbalance, if any, and makes you feel rejuvenated

#3

Image Source: Freepik

The routine will take care of your lipid profile and thyroid 

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Helps to improve your overall flexibility of the muscles and joints 

Image Source: Freepik

#5

Helps increasing focus and concentration 

Image Source: Freepik

#6

Helps to improve quality of your sleep

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Reduces feeling of depression and anxiety 

#8

Image Source: Freepik

Lowers blood pressure and improves heart health

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Regular exercise helps you stay in shape and feel good about your body

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here