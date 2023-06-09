Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUNE 09, 2023
10 Benefits of Amla in Summer
Amla is packed with the benefits of vitamin C and is rich in antioxidants! Thus, it can provide an extra boost to the immune system
Strong immunity
Are you tired of high body temperature and extreme heat? Amla is to your rescue! It has cooling properties that can beat the heat
Beat the heat
Better vision
Amla or gooseberry is known to enhance eyesight, especially in the summer season when the eyes are exposed to harsh rays of sun and dust
Consumption of this fruit has a direct relation to lowering cholesterol levels which in turn reduces the risk of heart diseases, accelerated in summer because of dehydration and heat exhaustion
Cholesterol control
Since this superfood is high in antioxidants, it boosts digestion and has the potential to relieve acid reflux
Boosts digestion
Cures cold
The medicinal properties of amla are known to cure the common cold and fever which might be a regular occurrence in the summer season
Amla can boost hair growth. This can be useful as during summer one may feel dehydrated and have a poor nutrition intake which can lead to hair fall
Hair growth
The summer heat and sun are known for causing headaches and dehydration. Including amla in the diet can prevent headaches and aid in curing them
Goodbye headaches
It is natural to feel tired easily because of heat and pollution. However, having an amla can act as an instant energy booster
Boost of energy
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can slow down the process of aging
Slows down aging
