10 Benefits of Amla in Summer 

Amla is packed with the benefits of vitamin C and is rich in antioxidants! Thus, it can provide an extra boost to the immune system 

Strong immunity

Are you tired of high body temperature and extreme heat? Amla is to your rescue! It has cooling properties that can beat the heat 

Beat the heat 

 Better vision

Amla or gooseberry is known to enhance eyesight, especially in the summer season when the eyes are exposed to harsh rays of sun and dust 

Consumption of this fruit has a direct relation to lowering cholesterol levels which in turn reduces the risk of heart diseases, accelerated in summer because of dehydration and heat exhaustion 

Cholesterol control

Since this superfood is high in antioxidants, it boosts digestion and has the potential to relieve acid reflux 

 Boosts digestion 

Cures cold

The medicinal properties of amla are known to cure the common cold and fever which might be a regular occurrence in the summer season 

Amla can boost hair growth. This can be useful as during summer one may feel dehydrated and have a poor nutrition intake which can lead to hair fall 

Hair growth 

The summer heat and sun are known for causing headaches and dehydration. Including amla in the diet can prevent headaches and aid in curing them 

Goodbye headaches 

It is natural to feel tired easily because of heat and pollution. However, having an amla can act as an instant energy booster 

Boost of energy 

Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants which can slow down the process of aging 

Slows down aging

