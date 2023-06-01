JUNE 01, 2023

Heading 3

10 Benefits of cinnamon for hair growth

According to research, cinnamon can control hair loss in an effective way

Prevents hair loss

Its antimicrobial properties can help prevent scalp infection

Antimicrobial properties

Cinnamon oil effectively improves hair length and helps in hair growth

Improves hair length

It contains anti-inflammatory property called procyanidins which prevent hair damage

Prevents hair damage

Cinnamon oil mixed with shampoo can reduce head lice

Reduces head lice

It contain essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins which are beneficial for hair

Contains vitamins, mineral, and proteins

Its antifungal properties fight against dandruff

Antifungal properties

Cinnamon used in soaps can treat scalp acne and blemishes

Treats scalp acne

It reduces hair breakage by increasing hair length

Reduces hair breakage

Research showed that cinnamon bark extracts in a capsule form help in alopecia in chemotherapy patients

Alopecia in chemotherapy patients

