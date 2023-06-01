JUNE 01, 2023
10 Benefits of cinnamon for hair growth
According to research, cinnamon can control hair loss in an effective way
Prevents hair loss
Its antimicrobial properties can help prevent scalp infection
Antimicrobial properties
Cinnamon oil effectively improves hair length and helps in hair growth
Improves hair length
It contains anti-inflammatory property called procyanidins which prevent hair damage
Prevents hair damage
Cinnamon oil mixed with shampoo can reduce head lice
Reduces head lice
It contain essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins which are beneficial for hair
Contains vitamins, mineral, and proteins
Its antifungal properties fight against dandruff
Antifungal properties
Cinnamon used in soaps can treat scalp acne and blemishes
Treats scalp acne
It reduces hair breakage by increasing hair length
Reduces hair breakage
Research showed that cinnamon bark extracts in a capsule form help in alopecia in chemotherapy patients
Alopecia in chemotherapy patients
